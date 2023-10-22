Autumn Rally: Strong results of the ZM Racing drivers

In glorious summer weather with temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius, the season finale of the Austrian Rally Challenge (ARC) came to an end today with the Autumn Rally in Dobersberg. Due to the participation of the Ford works team with the drivers Ott Tänak and Adrien Fourmaux, thousands of visitors came to the Waldviertel and were thrilled by the performances of these world-class drivers.

There was no doubt in the fight for victory by the Ford drivers. The clear winner was the Estonian Ott Tänak with his Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid, this despite a puncture on SS3. With a gap of 1.08 minutes, Frenchman Adrien Formaux (Ford Fiesta Rally2), who also won for ZM-Racing at the January Rally in Freistadt in January, finished second overall. Third place went to Frenchman Nicolas Ciamin (Škoda Fabia Rally2).

But the Austrians also showed very good form. Best was Peter Eibisberger from Styria with his co-driver Claudia Maier on a Ford Fiesta Rally2 from ZM-Racing. He improved from stage to stage and finished in an excellent sixth place in the final standings. Peter Eibisberger: "There were many good drivers at the start of this rally, I didn't think that I would be able to compete like this. That makes me feel very positive. Team Zellhofer provided me with a good car, I made a super drive with the Claudia yesterday and we had a very good feeling in the car since the first special stage. This is the third time I've competed in the Autumn Rally, this time there was also nice weather, which suits me particularly well."

Junior Zellhofer Christoph held up very well with co-driver Andre Kachel, who managed a very respectable top ten result with eighth place in only his second outing with a Ford Fiesta Rally2. The 27-year-old was of course more than positive about his performance in view of the strong field of starters: "For us it went better and better from stage to stage. As this was only the second time I was in action with this car, we were again able to get to know the car's potential better. The track of the Mühlstein Rally, where I drove competitively in this car for the first time, is a bit different. Here it was more slippery and the speeds were higher. I hope that I will get the opportunity to drive the RC 2 car next year as well. Otherwise, the Suzuki Swift ZMX will be my working machine again."

With a top ten result in tenth place, Martin Fischerlehner from Upper Austria and Tobias Unterweger were able to start their journey home in their Ford Fiesta R5. With twenty RC2 cars competing in Dobersberg, Fischerlehner can be more than happy with his tenth final place: "I started the rally very well, secured a good starting position and was thus able to maintain this ranking among 113 starters. We had a continuous improvement in the individual stages, which of course paid off. Improvements are always possible but all at the right time. So many thanks to my co-driver Tobias and to ZM-Racing."

Somewhat weakened by a passed flu, ZM-Racing team boss Max Zellhofer showed up with co-driver Jürgen Heigl on the Suzuki Swift ZMX Proto. The veteran, who sat for the first time in the car with which his son Christoph Zellhofer won the Austrian Rally Cup this year, was able to improve again and again in the course of the eight stages, but had a problem with the fuel pump on the connecting stage between SS 5 and SS 6 and had to retire prematurely in 14th place. His summary: "That was a hard day today. I have rarely sweated so much. My glasses even got dirty from the sweat and I had difficulties finding the braking points. I am quite satisfied with my performance despite our retirement. But what made me particularly happy were the super performances of those drivers who put their trust in ZM-Racing. First and foremost Peter Eibisberger as the best Austrian in sixth place, then of course my son Christoph Zellhofer and Martin Fischerlehner."

Markus Wurz from Lower Austria and his German co-driver Thomas Schöpf also had bad luck. On SS1 he could just about get into this class field with his Ford Fiesta Rallye2, but already on SS2 his car slid off the track over an embankment, which meant the end of the autumn rally.

Sensational 7th place for Fabian Zeiringer at Herbst Rallye

With the 27-year-old Styrian Fabian Zeiringer a driver was at the start, who used such a car as the Citroen C3 Rally2 for the first time in his career. So far, Zeiringer had been driving an Opel Corsa Rally4 in Austria, with which he finished second in the domestic 2WD championship behind his team boss Luca Waldherr. His other races were in the Junior European Rally Championship, where he recently attracted attention with a second place at the Barum Rally.

Zeiringer seems to have preserved this form and brought it to Dobersberg with his Upper Austrian co-driver Angelika Letz. From the start of this autumn rally, the Styrian showed great form and was thus able to secure a truly sensational seventh place overall.

Fabian Zeiringer: "Unfortunately I was only able to test the Citroen C3 Rally2 for 31 kilometres in the last few days. Of course, the change to this car is enormous, but I felt very comfortable right from the start. The car obviously feels much better, which is particularly important at these high speeds. Of course, I am more than satisfied with our joint performance here." (Sport Press Service)

Result Autumn Rally Dobersberg 2023:

1st Ott Tänak/Martin Jarveoja (EE), Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid, 51:57,6 min.

2nd Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (F), Ford Fiesta Rally2, + 1:08,5 min.

3rd Nicolas Ciamin/Yannick Roche (F), Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, + 1:29,2

4th Roope Korhonen/Anssi Viinika (FIN), Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo, + 1:51,1

5th Albert von Thurn und Taxis/Jara Hain (D), Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, + 2:25,5

6th Peter Eibisberger/Claudia Maier (A), Ford Fiesta R5 MkII, + 2:29,7

7th Fabian Zeiringer/Angelika Letz (A), Citroen C3 Rally2, + 2:53,0

8th Christoph Zellhofer/Andre Kachel (A), Ford Fiesta Rally2, + 3:34,2

9th Johannes Keferböck/Ilka Minor (A), Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, + 3:44,6

10th Martin Fischerlehner/Tobias Unterweger (A), Ford Fiesta R5, + 4:07,2