ADAC Eifel Rally Festival from 15 - 17 August 2024

The 12th edition of the ADAC Eifel Rally Festival will take place in the Volcanic Eifel from 15 to 17 August 2024. More than 160 original or faithfully built automotive contemporary witnesses from the history of rallying will once again transform Daun and the surrounding area into the largest rolling rally museum. Up to 40,000 fans will follow the 'roll of thunder' as the vehicles are moved over the challenging asphalt stages. "More and more people are taking the history of rallying seriously and simply having fun together at our festival across all country and language borders. We want to offer the right platform for this again," Reinhard Klein (Cologne), as the head of Slowly Sideways, formulates the organiser's intention. "We have already been able to present unique gems from the history of rallying here. But there is much more to discover - and we are working on it."

"For various reasons, we had to change to August for the first time for 2024. In order to make our date of the 15th - 17th possible at all, the city of Daun brought forward its Laurentiuskirmes," explains organisation manager Otmar Anschütz from the organising MSC Daun gratefully in the direction of the city's leadership. "We immediately found open ears for our considerations. The city rebooked all existing contracts, such as with the showmen or the bands, to the new date from 3 to 7 August in no time at all." Anschütz adds, "But this support in finding a date also shows how much our festival has caught on in the region."

The concept will be retained: The festival starts on Thursday with the route inspection and the shakedown and ends on Saturday after about 120 special stage kilometres on the demanding asphalt roads of the Volcanic Eifel with the award ceremony and rally party. And in between, the rally mile in the middle of Daun is always tempting. Here, the vehicles will be presented between their runs on the special stages and can be examined at close range, while the drivers will be available for petrol talks and the stars of the scene for autographs.

Eifel Rally Festival 2011-2022 - The official book

The official book about the first ten editions of the Eifel Rally Festival is not only a chronicle: With the stars of the scene from the past and present and with the most beautiful original cars and replicas from rally history, it is a Who's Who of the sport, so to speak. Experience the highlights from ten years of the festival with cars that are otherwise never seen, such as the Group S Audi, the rebuilt Safari Stratos or exotics from the Jidé to the Clan Crusader. A unique cross-section of rally history with the classics from Mini and Volvo PV544 to Group 4 legends like Stratos and Ascona 400, with the unforgotten Group B monsters, the stars of Group A from Lancia to Subaru as well as with the spectacular World Rally Cars. The bilingual texts (German and English) and the many photos in the 300-page work are completed with numerous tables and overviews of starters and vehicles. Long-time patron Walter Röhrl summarises his impressions of the festival in a foreword.