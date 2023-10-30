Carlberg wins ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup

The winner of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by GSe" is Calle Carlberg. The 23-year-old Swede left no stone unturned in the big season finale at the Central European Rally, the final of the FIA World Rally Championship around Passau. In front of the world's rally elite and a total of 125,000 spectators, Calle and his father Torbjörn drove the Schmack Motorsport Corsa Rally Electric to a commanding second place finish, thus celebrating the title win in the world's first electric rally one-make cup.

"We really did it!" cheered Carlberg. "There was so much pressure on us all weekend. I was so nervous because although I knew I really just had to finish, I also realised how quickly a mistake could happen in these incredibly difficult conditions. At the end, I was no longer thinking about the rally result, but only about the championship and I am overjoyed that we brought the Corsa Rally Electric to the finish in one piece. Many thanks to everyone who helped, and thanks especially to Max and Conny, who were such strong, fair opponents to us throughout the season."

As probably the nicest reward for winning the title, the young Scandinavian thus moves up to the ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team and will cause a sensation in the Corsa Rally4 in the Junior European Rally Championship (JERC) next season. "A dream has come true," beamed Calle.

Meanwhile, the title hopes of his competitor Max Reiter had suffered an abrupt damper early on. A puncture in the very first special stage on Saturday morning meant a time loss of about one and a half minutes and a drop to the back of the Cup field. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old Dillinger and co-driver Conny Nemenich did not give up and fought their way back up to third place with a total of three best stage times, but in the end had to settle for the runner-up spot.

"It was a mega rally and a real honour to be able to take part in this world championship round," commented Reiter, who was ultimately 18 points short of the big triumph. "After the puncture on Saturday morning, the motto was: full attack to close the gap as much as possible. We managed that well. Without bad luck we could have won here. But coulda and woulda don't count in motorsport. Congratulations to Calle, it was a fantastic fight with him throughout the season. He is a worthy champion for sure."

Meanwhile, detached from the pressure of the title fight, Luca Pröglhöf and co-driver Christina "Dina" Ettel delivered an outstanding rally, mixing it up at the front in all the special stages, setting two fastest times and thus celebrating their first victory in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by GSe". Thanks to their best time in the final Power Stage, the 24-year-old Austrian scored the maximum possible 35 points and finished the season in third place overall.

"I'm speechless," admitted the winner. "It was a first for me in so many ways - the first WRC round, the first SS best time, and now the first Cup round win. We have improved as a whole team. Christina has played a big part in this, and her feedback has helped us a lot. It was a great rally in extremely difficult conditions. To have been here and now to be on top of the podium is simply brilliant."

In fourth place, Raffael Sulzinger and his partner Lisa Kiefer delivered a strong guest start in the field of fast Stromers. Despite only a few test kilometres in the Corsa Rally Electric, which was unfamiliar to him in the run-up to the rally, the 38-year-old local hero quickly got on better and better and was pleased with his performance at the finish: "It is quite an adjustment that took a few kilometres. But to finish in the Top-5 among all the experienced Cup drivers had been our goal. The guest appearance was a nice experience that was great fun for us. Especially also because the atmosphere in the Cup and among the competitors is really cool."

As Sulzinger was not eligible for points, Sarah Rumeau and Julie Amblard once again collected the points for fourth place, where they also finished their debut season in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup. "It was a difficult rally for us," admitted the 28-year-old FFSA Academy driver. "Already in the Super Special Stage on Thursday in the Czech Republic we missed a turn-off and were ten seconds behind. We had pinned our hopes on the long stages on Saturday, two of which unfortunately had to be cancelled. At least we managed to finish this extremely treacherous rally without any mistakes and end our first season in this great championship in fourth place overall. We can be satisfied with that."

"The start at the Central European Rally was both a highlight and a challenge for our mostly young competitors and also their Corsa Rally Electric, which they mastered very well," commented Opel Motorsport Director Jörg Schrott. "We were able to prove once again in front of this impressive backdrop: Electric rallying works. And it can absolutely hold its own in the shadow of the stars from the WRC. The season in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup was exciting and varied. We have seen great rallies and celebrate a worthy champion in Calle Carlberg. We are already looking forward to working with him in the Junior European Championship."

Final standings ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup (after 8 runs): 1st Carlberg 253 points. 2nd Reiter 235. 3rd Pröglhöf 186. 4th Rumeau 153. 5th Van Hoof 108. 6th Lemke 102. 7th Baur 81. 8th Gudet 70. 9th Rott 64. 10th Mendoza 59. 11th Tarta 39. 12th Wittenbeck 37. 13th Callea 27. 14th Oprea 19.