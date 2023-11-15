Lia Block - 2024 member of the Williams F1 Academy

Lia Block has now been confirmed as a Williams Racing driver for next year's F1 Academy. The 17-year-old US-American will drive an ART Grand Prix car in the seven-round Formula 1 series reserved for female drivers. The daughter of US rally and gymkhana sensation Ken Block, Lia is the youngest driver ever to win a major American rally title, claiming the 2023 Open 2WD crown in her first full year in the series.

Next year will take Block to races across Europe, Asia and North America, with the championship starting in Saudi Arabia before events in Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Block said: "I am delighted to be accepted into the Williams Driver Academy and will be competing there in 2024! This is something I could never have dreamed of. I can't wait to embrace this new experience and learn as much as I can."

James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams Racing, added: "We are delighted to welcome Lia to Williams Racing as our F1 Academy driver for 2024. Lia has already achieved a huge amount in motorsport, has incredible natural talent and the champion mentality and dedication to make her journey into formula racing a success. We can't wait to embark on this journey together. As a team, we are committed to the joint efforts of Formula 1 and the F1 Academy to improve the representation of women in motorsport and look forward to working with Lia as a key element of the Williams Racing Driver Academy."

Derek Dauncey has been Lia's mentor since she started racing. The Block House Racing team manager admitted that the 17-year-old was hoping to keep her options open for rallying. "When I spoke to Lia and her mum Lucy over the weekend, it was clear that the love Ken had for rallying is palpable throughout the family," Dauncey told DirtFish.

Dauncey continued, "There is still interest in running some ARA(American Rally Championship) events in 2024. As I said before, Lia and the entire Block family care deeply about rallying." Lucy wants to find a way to continue to support ARA and her fellow competitors in the future. "This opportunity for Lia to start the Williams Racing Driver Academy racing programme is a dream come true. It's a testament to Lia's success that teams outside of rallying have seen her ability."