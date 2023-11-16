ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup Mobile charging infrastructure

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Opel Sustainable and innovative: Unique charging concept for rallying, flexible: Charging infrastructure from Opel partner eLoaded is mobile and efficiently powerful: Opel Corsa Rally Electric charges batteries in under 30 minutes. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Opel has been electrifying rallying since 2021 with the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by GSe" and the Opel Corsa Rally Electric. The unique cup concept is full of innovations - and one of them is the mobile charging infrastructure of the world's first electric one-make rally cup. The brief was clear: a sustainable solution had to be found - combustion generators have no place in the philosophy of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup. The charging solution had to be powerful, flexible and user-safe in order to fulfil the high demands of a rally event.



After analysing various charging concepts, the mobile solution from the company eLoaded from Neusäß near Augsburg ultimately came out on top. The energy is fed in from the public medium or low-voltage grid and distributed to the charging units via a so-called DC bus system. This significantly reduces energy losses between the grid transfer point and the charging plug on the electric vehicle. In addition, the special mobile concept is not subject to any transport restrictions, which makes it suitable for a wide range of applications.



The charging infrastructure developed jointly with Opel Motorsport for the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup therefore utilises the public power grid, whereby renewable green electricity is purchased from the respective grid operator. The average current drawn is fed into a transformer with DCSource specially adapted for rally use, the so-called Power House. This converts the incoming three-phase current into direct current (DC) and delivers a maximum output of 2 megawatts to 18 charging points, one of which is located at the service tent of each Cup vehicle, without having to go through an intermediate storage facility. The charging system is so flexible that it could supply vehicles with up to 500 amps of electrical energy in a power range from 200 to a maximum of 980 volts. The Opel Corsa Rally Electric can thus be charged with 100 kilowatts of direct current. This makes it possible to fill the rally car's 50 kilowatt-hour energy storage system to 80 per cent battery charge in under 30 minutes. Even during a shorter service, recharging the total of 216 battery cells for the next special stages is no problem.



In addition, the charging points are not tied to a fixed structure, but can be positioned freely and independently of each other. The eLoaded system has a modular design and can therefore be customised to suit the user's individual requirements and a correspondingly wide range of applications - including use on a rally service area. Thanks to special quick-release fasteners, the cabling can be installed in a very short time and the entire system can be set up and dismantled within a day.



"The selection of a charging infrastructure that optimally meets the needs of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup 'powered by GSe' was a complex process," explains Opel Motorsport boss Jörg Schrott. "Some solutions that initially seemed promising showed weaknesses in practice. The mobile charging infrastructure from eLoaded is clearly the best concept. The specialists at eLoaded quickly understood what was important and together we developed a system that is sustainable, powerful, safe and flexible. The system has proven itself in every respect over the past three seasons. It guarantees an even and consistent charging performance for all cars, which is essential for a one-make cup where identical conditions for all participants are paramount. And it is very reliable. The participants arrive at the rally, plug in the charging cables and the power flows."