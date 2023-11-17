Legendary Ice Race in Zell am See back again

One-day event on 27.01.2024 at the Zell am See airfield, an alternative programme is planned in case of warm weather, amateur and professional racers compete for the best performance on ice.

After a three-year forced break, the time has finally come again: the legendary Ice Race in Zell am See is back and celebrating its comeback for the first time under the banner of F.A.T. International as the F.A.T. Ice Race. F.A.T. International, a former French logistics company known for its extensive sponsorship history in the world of motorsport, is now being revitalised as an automotive lifestyle brand. Inspired by the legendary Porsche 962, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1994 with F.A.T. branding, F.A.T. references the vibe and aesthetics of the 80s and 90s, explains Ferdi Porsche, initiator of the event.

The upcoming edition, which will take place on 27 January 2024 at the Zell am See airfield, will also bring together automotive culture and its enthusiastic fans against a spectacular backdrop in the Zell am See-Kaprun tourist region and offer real motorsport you can touch. Spectators and fans can follow live and up close how amateur and professional racing drivers compete for the best performance on the ice under extreme conditions.

Whether icons of automotive history, modern GT and rally cars or manoeuvrable buggies - spectacular drift angles are guaranteed. The legendary and universally popular skijoring, in which daring skiers are pulled across the ice by the vehicles, will once again demand everything from drivers and skiers this year and ensure a great show on the ice.

Technology nerds and design lovers will also get their money's worth thanks to numerous exhibitions and highlights away from the ice track, such as the Porsche Spyder Paddock. The grand finale of the day is a party at Kaprun Castle under the motto "Motorsport in the 80s and 90s".

In the event that another event on ice is not possible due to persistent warm weather conditions, there will be an appropriate alternative programme.

Official ticket sales and registration for participation in the F.A.T. Ice Race start immediately. Ticket sales and registration are available online at

www.fat-international.com/icerace-zell-am-see. (FAT)