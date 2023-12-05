Highlights of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup

The ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by GSe" will enter its fourth season in 2024. The first electric one-make rally cup has long since established itself on the European rally stage, which underlines the increasing interest of foreign associations and organisers in hosting a rally. "We can't drive everywhere we'd like to," smiles Opel Motorsport Director Jörg Schrott. "But of course we endeavour to offer our teams an attractive schedule. And I think we've managed to do that again for 2024."

The 2024 ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup will again comprise eight rounds. As in the last three years, the season opener will take place at the ADAC Rallye Sulingen. This is also part of the German Rally Championship (DRM), as is the ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg in August. The Cup teams will be travelling abroad a total of five times. After a one-year break, the speedy electric cars will return to the Netherlands and compete in the ELE Rally not far from Eindhoven. The Vosges Grand-Est Rally is the venue for the first of three Cup rounds in France. The Rallye Mont-Blanc Morzine at the beginning of September will be followed three weeks later by the Rallye Coeur de France, which, as the name suggests, takes place in the heart of Germany's neighbouring country around Vendôme. The Weiz Rally in Styria is well-known and popular from recent years. The finale will once again be the Central European Rally in front of the stars of the World Rally Championship and an impressive fan backdrop.

Registrations for the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by GSe" 2024 will start shortly.

Dates ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by GSe" 2024

03/04 May: ADAC Rallye Sulingen (DRM) D

24/25 May: ELE Rally, Eindhoven , NL

15/16 June: Rallye Vosges Grand-Est, Gérardmer, F

12/13 July: Rallye Weiz, A

09./10.08.: ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg, Lübbecke (DRM), D

06./07.09.: Rally Mont-Blanc Morzine, F

28./29.09.: Rally Coeur de France, Vendôme, F

31.10.-03.11. : Central Europe Rally, Passau (WRC), D/A/CZ