On the death of Bamminger - founder and patron

Harald Bamminger was more than the founder of the legendary Bamminger Rallye Team, Bamminger, who died unexpectedly after a short illness on 12 December, has left his mark far beyond the rally scene.

"We never saw motorsport as an end in itself or as a playground for our own hobby, but always as a showcase for what is possible in the field of technology and as a calling card for our skills," Harald Bamminger once said. The founder of the Bamminger Rally Team passed away on 12 December after a short illness at the age of 71. With his passion for rallying, Harald Bamminger was able to inspire his siblings, his family, many friends and rally fans.

The Bamminger rally team gained its first experience back in the seventies. Harald Bamminger tried his hand as a driver and also as a co-driver, but from the very beginning he was more interested in the technical challenges of rallying. His team included greats such as three-time national champion Georg Fischer and world star Shekar Mehta.

Baumschlager: "Decisive for the start of my career"

For record state champion Raimund Baumschlager, the Bamminger Rallye Team was the springboard to his unique career. Baumschlager made his debut in a Bamminger Nissan in 1982: "Harald and his team made my first rally car and were instrumental in the start of my career. We always had a good relationship - and that also applies to his brothers Manfred and Mario." After the first rallies with Bamminger, Raimund Baumschlager returned to the team from Sattledt twelve years later: "We did another project together with the Nissan Sunny F2, and in 1995 we won the Italian Rally Alpi Orientale for Harald's team. Unfortunately, our last activities together were always joint trips to funerals - such as the one for Georg Fischer."

M1 to Bamminger's taste: high quality - low costs

Until the end of the 1990s, the Bamminger Rallye Team was a fixture in local rallying - followed by a break, but in 2012 they entered the Suzuki Motorsport Cup with a Suzuki Swift and Gerhard Aigner at the wheel. He was replaced by an R4-improved Subaru in 2016.

When Günther Knobloch then initiated the M1 regulations for production vehicles, this was fully in line with the Bamminger Rallye Team's principle of offering affordable rally sport at a high technical level. An M1 Subaru was built - with Knobloch as the driver, the first successes were achieved. The M1 marked the beginning of a chapter of success for the Bamminger Rally Team that continues to this day. Young talents such as Simon Seiberl and Michael Lengauer were at the wheel, as well as established greats such as PWRC World Champion Andi Aigner and the German Niki Schelle. Gerald Bachler in the Bamminger M1 Subaru won the Austrian Rallye Challenge last year and successfully defended his title this year.

Passionate supporter of ambitious drivers

Günther Knobloch, for example, writes on behalf of so many other members of our rally family: "Dear Harald, dear team boss! You not only loved rallying, but also lived it - it is an honour for me that we were able to start for your team for two years and also win the ORC 2017 (Austrian Rally Cup) and become M1 champions twice. The many interesting and always open petrol talks with you were always a pleasure - especially those in your office were legendary, I will miss them. I will also miss our phone calls, even years after we worked together. Your passion for supporting ambitious rally drivers and your expertise in this context were inspiring. My heartfelt and sincere condolences to your family and all your friends - RIP Harry, your petrolhead brother Knobi."

Sponsor and enabler

But Harald Bamminger was also able to successfully build bridges. In his home town of Sattledt, he not only made an impression as a successful businessman, but also as a sponsor of the local football club ATSV Sattledt. The club honoured Harald Bamminger with the words: "Harald leaves behind a legacy. He was not only a skilful businessman and master car mechanic, but also a passionate supporter of sport. His commitment to ATSV Bamminger Sattledt as president and main sponsor for many years showed his deep connection to local sporting events."

Harald has also forever etched himself into the hearts of football fans as a supporter of what is now Austria's largest football platform. Dr Thomas Arnitz, founder and managing director of Ligaportal.at, recalls: "When I had the idea of launching a football portal for amateur football in the summer of 2007, Harry was my first point of contact when it came to sponsorship. The platform www.ooeliga.at was launched for the first time in August 2007 and I asked Harry for his support. He thought the project was great straight away and immediately supported us with several hundred euros per month. This support was hugely important for us, as Autohaus Bamminger was the very first sponsor of what is now Austria's largest football platform. Harry helped us in the early days and I will never forget that."

A genuine family business

The passing of Harald Bamminger is particularly painful for his family, who ran the Bamminger car dealership and a branch in Wels together for decades. They are still at a loss for words - they have to say goodbye to their beloved Harry too suddenly and unexpectedly. So we end this obituary with the words she chose for the party: "Grieving that we have lost him, grateful that we had him and knowing that he is still close to us."

Text: Noir Trawniczek