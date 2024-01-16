ADAC Eifel Rallye Festival: Rally cars from A - Z

Participants and fans of the 12th edition of the ADAC Eifel Rallye Festival from 15 to 17 August 2024 can once again look forward to a special experience. The starting field of the largest rally museum on wheels will be even broader in order to document the diversity of the history of rallying as comprehensively as possible. This year's motto is therefore: Rally cars from A to Z.

Almost 50 different brands, from Alfa to Audi, Citroën, Datsun, Opel, Peugeot, Talbot, VW and Wartburg, have filled the festival field in previous editions. Among them were absolute exotics such as Allora, Clan, Hillmann, Jide and Steyr. Almost 300 different vehicle types have been in Daun so far.

"Our aim is to present the fans with the most comprehensive range of brands and vehicle types ever seen in one place. However, this also means that we will not be able to allow too many identical vehicles of one type, but will pay particular attention to diversity," explains co-organiser Reinhard Klein (Cologne) as head of Slowly Sideways, the Europe-wide association of owners of historic rally vehicles. "There will be a reunion with the cars that have shaped the history of rallying. From the 2-stroke Trabant to the Group B cars and the WRCs". The entry portal at www.eifel-rallye-festival.de opens on 01 February 2024 and closes at the end of April.

However, the Eifel Rallye Festival is and remains the global (family) gathering of the rally scene. "Never before have we been so far advanced in our preparations at such an early stage," says Otmar Anschütz from the organising MSC Daun. "That's why we'll soon be able to announce the first highlights to the fans. The festival also remains true to its idea of offering rally history to experience and touch."

Visiting the Rally Mile in the centre of Daun with its service area and exhibitions will remain free of charge; only those who want to experience the contemporary witnesses of rally history in action on the demonstration routes will have to pay admission. All in all, the 2024 edition once again promises to be one thing above all else: A festival of the senses for all fans of rally sport.

Eifel Rallye Festival 2011-2022 - The official book

If you want to pass the time until the next festival, you can do so with the official book about the first ten editions of the Eifel Rallye Festival: The highlights of each individual year are described on over 300 pages. Cars that have never been seen before and a unique cross-section of rally history with the classics from Mini and Volvo PV544 to Group 4 legends such as Stratos and Ascona 400, the unforgotten Group B monsters, the stars of Group A from Lancia to Subaru and the spectacular World Rally Cars. Long-time patron Walter Röhrl summarises his impressions of the festival in a foreword.

