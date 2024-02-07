ADAC Eifel Rallye Festival: Run on the starting grid

The rush for the 12th edition of the ADAC Eifel Rallye Festival from 15 to 17 August 2024 around Daun in the Volcanic Eifel is huge again. 89 entries were received within the first 24 hours, after 100 hours there were already 127 registrations for the largest rally museum on wheels. This year's motto "Rally Cars from A to Z" seems to be particularly inspiring for the participants. "It is already clear that we will have a very diverse field of starters. There are already some exotic cars on the list so far. But of course we are looking forward to receiving more entries from the colourful world of rally sport," says Reinhard Klein (Cologne). The head of Slowly Sideways, the Europe-wide association of owners of historic rally cars, is the member of the organising team responsible for the composition of the starting field. "Our declared aim this year is to present the fans with an unprecedented variety from the history of rallying."

"Bosse" comes to the Vulkaneifel

Double world champion Marcus Grönholm is also known as "Bosse" in his Scandinavian homeland. As a so-called Finnish Swede, he is a true Scandinavian. It is also fitting that his first WRC start took place at his home round in Finland in 1989 and that he last contested a WRC rally in Sweden in 2010. In addition to his two WRC titles in 2000 and 2002 in the Peugeot 206 WRC, he has driven for almost all the top brands on the scene in his 152 WRC appearances. However, he has won all 30 of his WRC victories with co-driver and brother-in-law Timo Rautiainen and, as the best non-Frenchman, ranks third in the all-time leaderboard behind the two Sebastiéns (Loeb and Ogier). "I've heard a lot about this festival. I'm glad that I can be there this time," says Grönholm, looking forward to his journey into the history of rallying. "We're really looking forward to 'Magic Marcus' taking part," said a beaming Otmar Anschütz, Head of Organisation at the organising MSC Daun. "We are currently holding promising talks. The fans can look forward not only to a very diverse field of starters, but also to one or two surprises."

Slowly winter meeting in Bremen

What do the owners of historic rally cars do on the long winter weekends when the noble sports equipment is in hibernation? The Slowly Sideways team organises the annual winter meeting. This time it took place as part of the Classic Motorshow in Bremen. Some participants had their vehicles with them, which not only adorned the Slowly stand, but were also an eye-catcher for other exhibitors. Away from the daily hustle and bustle of the trade fair, the almost 50 'Slowlys' met up in the evenings for a cosy get-together. Thomas and Manuela Griesche's Opel Ascona 400 was also on display. He summarised the weekend as follows: "The winter meeting is a great opportunity to meet many of our group outside of an event. There are lots of 'petrol talks' and constructive exchanges. Simply a nice interruption to the rally-free time."

Eifel Rallye Festival 2011-2022 - The official book

If you want to pass the time until the next festival, you can do so with the official book about the first ten editions of the Eifel Rallye Festival: The highlights of each individual year are described on over 300 pages. Cars that have never been seen before and a unique cross-section of rally history with classics from Mini and Volvo PV544 to Group 4 legends such as Stratos and Ascona 400, the unforgotten Group B monsters, the stars of Group A from Lancia to Subaru and the spectacular World Rally Cars. The bilingual texts (German and English) and the many photos are complemented by numerous tables and overviews of starters and vehicles. Long-time patron Walter Röhrl summarises his impressions of the festival in a foreword. Here is the order link at the RallyWebShop:

