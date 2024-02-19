1988: In the undergrowth with David Richards

Stories from another time: our author Friedbert Holz was a BMW press spokesman for the fast compartment for many years. Today he takes us back to France, when the resourceful David Richards turned the M3 into a rally car.

When I became motorsport press spokesman at BMW in 1987, the year the E30 M3 was launched, I only knew this car from the racetrack and, of course, as a road-going version - I was delighted to drive it as a company car for a long time. But I would never have imagined that this incredible vehicle would also be successful in international rallies. But Bernard Béguin, a Frenchman, achieved the feat in the British Rothmans team and immediately won the Tour de Corse, the Corsica Rally of that year, the only second victory for a BMW in the World Rally Championship after Achim Warmbold's success in 1973 at the Austrian Alpine Rally with a 2002.

Beguin's team boss, a certain David Richards from Banbury, who had always been good at marketing himself and his company Prodrive, invited a few specialised journalists to his home in England shortly after the rally victory to present the successful car to them. However, I only found out about this event through articles about it. David hadn't spoken to us in the press department. So I picked up the phone and rang him. I wanted to know more about him and his team. He finally invited me to come to a round of the European Championship in the south of France in 1988, the Rallye d'Antibes.

So I got in the car and set off, and after a few detours - navigation was only possible with maps back then - I found the small hotel where his team had set up. He introduced me to his drivers Bernard Béguin andFrançoisDelecour, likeable and easy-going Frenchmen, as well as his service staff, we had dinner and went to bed early. Because the next day an exciting programme awaited me, again until late at night, which I was to spend together with David on a special stage, for the first time!

We were standing between tall trees at the exit of a fast left-hand bend next to a rough gravel track, with lots of French fans next to us and nothing but darkness behind us. So David explained to me that I should carefully inspect the next few metres behind us: "If a car doesn't make this bend in front of us and speeds towards us, we have to jump back quickly. That's why we should know exactly what kind of terrain awaits us there. Ipromptly stumbled over some stones and large roots, so I knew that I would have to be very careful if I jumped into the dark.

It was a great experience to see "our" cars drifting past so close to the limit. I had caught the rally virus. David himself was very calm and professional - just an old hand. After all, he had experienced rallies up closefor years as co-driver of the "flying Finn" Ari Vatanen in a Ford Escort, so nothing could scare him. And he was satisfied: Because Béguin won the rally, Delecour came third, with Didier Auriol in a Ford Sierra in between.

Chase car

I would just have to drive. That sounded interesting, I applied for three more days' holiday in Munich and we set off.

As David had not missed my positive reactions to this sport, he asked me if I would take on the role of chase car driver in another rally. He would sit next to me in this chase car, my converted company car, and keep in contact with the driver and team on the radio

The task was to provide the Italian driver Andrea Zanussi with important information, ask about any problems with his M3 and pass them on to the team. Of course, English and Italian were spoken alternately, and there was a wild confusion of languages in the car. David and I were most amused by the Italian mechanics, who confirmed every little step they took with a "ho fatto - I did it".

Unfortunately, I wasn't able to follow this rally with David to the end, as preparations for the DTM final called me back to the office in Munichearly .

This race at the Motodrom in Hockenheimwasless fun, however: Markus Oestreich, our best driver in terms of points at the time, dropped out and Klaus Ludwig won the championship in a Ford Sierra . Incidentally, Iwouldn 't meetDavid Richards again until a few years later, at touring car races in England - but that's a completely different story.