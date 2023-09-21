So it's true: Skyler Howes with Honda to the Dakar 2024

The separation from Skyler Howes and Husqvarna Factory at the end of June came unexpectedly, reasons were not given at the time. The US-American entered the limelight of the rally scene as overall fourth at the Dakar 2021, at the time as a KTM privateer. When the then Husqvarna factory rider Pablo Quintanilla switched to Honda, the 31-year-old was signed as a replacement. At the 2022 Dakar, the moustache-wearer finished third overall. Now Howes follows his predecessor at Husqvarna and signed with Honda.

"Riding for the HRC rally team is a highlight of my life and career. I learned to ride an XR75 when I was 3 years old and I started my rallying on a CRF450X, so my roots run deep with Honda," Howes explained. "I'm very excited to see what the team and I can achieve together. After a podium finish at the Dakar, my focus remains the same, to have as much fun as possible and keep reaching for the top step of the podium."

Joining Quintanilla on HRC's rally team will be Howes' compatriot Ricky Brabec, as well as Adrien van Beveren and Nacho Cornejo. It is with this quintet that Honda plans to compete in the 2024 Dakar.Team manager Ruben Faria has his squad complete.

"I am very happy to welcome Skyler. He is very experienced in rallying - he was third in the last Dakar and won in Morocco," the Spaniard enumerated. "With him we will have a super team for the 2024 Dakar and I am sure Skyler will help us to be at the top of the overall standings."