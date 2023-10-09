World Rally Championship finale: who's in Morocco

The Rally du Maroc starts on Friday. Who will be on the grid at the finale of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship - in any case the WRC candidates Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna), Toby Price (KTM) and Adrien van Beveren (Honda).

The Rally de Maroc will decide the world championship, with three drivers in contention to win the 2023 World Rally Championship. With a 14-point deficit, Adrian van Beveren has the slimmest of prospects, but the Honda driver will start the finale with the support of no less than four team and five brand colleagues, who can take important points away from his rivals. Skyler Howes makes his first appearance for Honda.

However, it will not be easy to keep Luciano Benavides from the biggest triumph of his career if the race goes normally. The Husqvarna factory rider leads the overall standings with 80 points ahead of Toby Price (Red Bull KTM) with 71 points and van Beveren with 66. Of course, Benavides is not completely without support, as his brother Kevin, who competes for corporate sister KTM, would certainly help him, but so would GASGAS rider Sam Sunderland.

By the way, Sherco is also nominally well represented at the season finale with three motorbikes.

From a German-speaking perspective, Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM) and Sebastian Bühler (Hero) will start in Morocco. Austrian Tobias Ebster (Kini KTM) will take part in the Rally2 classification.

A private test will take place on 10 and 11 October, the Rallye du Maroc will start with the prologue on Friday, 13 October. Five stages over a total of 2110 km follow, 1430 of which are special stages. This year's edition takes place just a few weeks after the devastating earthquake in the Atlas Mountains.

"We are facing a very special edition of the Rallye du Maroc. After the disaster that struck the country, we will support the reconstruction of our host country through a series of initiatives launched in close consultation with the authorities," said race director David Castera. "Meanwhile, the original programme of the race will remain. Not a single stage will be under 300km. It is no exaggeration to say that the Rally du Maroc is a miniature Dakar. The coming edition will remain true to this tradition, which offers everything that distinguishes our sport."