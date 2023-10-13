Morocco, Prologue: Honda duo wins, Walkner sixth

Friday's prologue was the opening event of the Rally du Maroc. The fifth and final event of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship will decide the World Championship between Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) and Toby Price (Red Bull KTM)

The prologue was a short sprint of only 19 km, sandwiched between two road sections of 46 and 44 km. The route led over hills and predominantly sandy terrain. The time ridden by each participant is multiplied by a factor of 4 for the overall classification. For the pilots of the top category RallyGP it was important to take a front place, because the top 10 get to choose their starting place for the first stage.

The first pilot started the prologue at 9:05 a.m. local time, the RallyGP classification from 11:16 a.m. on. After a crash during the upstream test, Joaquim Rodrigues decided to forgo the Morocco participation due to a shoulder injury.

The warm-up for the following five stages was won by the winner of the Desafío Ruta 40 from early September, Tosha Schareina (Honda). The young Spaniard was followed at the same time by Ricky Brabec (Monster Energy Honda), who was thus the fastest rider registered in the WRC. He was followed by Ross Branch (Hero MotoSports) and Toby Price (Red Bull KTM).

Austrian Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM) was sixth. His compatriot Tobias Ebster (KTM), who starts in the Rally2 classification, came in 23rd. German Sebastian Bühler (Hero) was 48th.

Skyler Howes did not get off to a good start in his working relationship with Honda. The US-American, previously a factory rider with Husqvarna, crashed and seems to be out of the race.

Stage 1 on Saturday covers a special stage of 314km from Agadir Zagora, plus a liaison stage of almost 400km.