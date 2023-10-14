Morocco, stage 1: Walkner third - Ebster unlucky

After stage 1 of the Rally du Maroc, two Honda factory riders are already out. While Hero rider Ross Branch took the win, Matthias Walkner brought the best KTM home in third place. Tobias Ebster crashed.

With a total of 710 km, the first stage was the longest of the entire Rally du Maroc 2023, 313 km of which had to be covered as a timed special stage. The route led from Agadir to Zagora over rocky ground, gravel and at the end dunes awaited the participants. The latter was the most technically demanding part with a lot of sand and great heat.

In the morning, fears were confirmed that last year's winner Skyler Howes was out of the race after his crash on the prologue - a botched debut for the US-American as a Honda factory rider.

Sebastian Bühler from Duisburg opened the day with his Hero and laid the first tracks for the following starters. The Hero pilot lost a lot of time due to the navigation work. On stage 1, the bonus system, from which the first three starters normally benefit, did not apply.

At the checkpoint at 105 km, Bühler's team mate Branch marked the fastest time ahead of the Honda riders Ricky Brabec, Tosha Schareina and Pablo Quintanilla. Matthias Walkner was the best KTM rider, three minutes behind. After 214 km, the top four were already four minutes ahead of world championship leader Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna), whose rival for the title, Toby Price (KTM), was only a few seconds slower.

The decision was made in the dunes. Brabec dropped out with battery damage, Schareina lost a lot of time and lost almost 20 min. Botswana Branch took the victory. Quintanilla was second, Walkner took third place in the final sprint.

World Championship contenders Benavides and Price lost 5:43 min and 6:42 min respectively and are within only 11 sec of each other in the overall standings.

Tobias Ebster suffered an early setback in the Rally2 classification. The Austrian crashed after just over two kilometres and hit the ground hard, but was conscious. Ebster is the nephew of Heinz Kinigadner and competes in his team.