Morocco, Stage 2: Out for Sam Sunderland (GASGAS)
As the winner of stage 1, Ross Branch opened the second day of racing. The Hero rider from Botswana, like Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) and Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM), benefited from the bonus system for the first three starters to open a stage. The route was a loop around Zagora with a 296 km special stage, plus a 100 km link.
At the checkpoint after 111 km, Honda rider Tosha Schareina marked the fastest time, only 12 sec slower World Championship contender Toby Price (Red Bull KTM). World Championship leader Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) was almost a minute behind. Schareina and Price rode the fastest pace until the end. The young Spaniard took the stage win one minute ahead of the Australian - Schareina had already won the prologue.
Benavides, in fourth place, lost almost 3:34 min. For Adrian van Beveren (Honda), third in the World Championship, the fight for the World Championship is already over with a gap of more than 18 min.
Of the early starters, Matthias Walkner was the fastest in fifth place, 4:56 min behind; the Austrian recorded a time credit of 41 sec. Two seconds slower was Quintanilla, who got a bonus of 1:25 min.
Branch lost over seven minutes, despite a time credit of 2:08 min. The Hero rider nevertheless defended his overall lead and will again benefit from a rear starting position on stage 3. Price is second overall, one minute behind, Quintanilla third.
Matthias Walkner arrived at the finish five minutes behind the stage winner, but for the overall ranking the rider from Kuchl is well placed in fourth place, 3:15 min behind.
Another drama was experienced by GASGAS factory rider Sam Sunderland. Last year's Dakar winner and world champion did not see the finish line at any rally this year and will not do so in Morocco either. The Englishman gave up after stage 1 due to vision problems in his left eye. Sunderland is already the third notable retirement after Skyler Howes and Ricky Brabec (both Honda).
|Rally du Maroc 2023, preliminary result stage 2
|Pos
|Driver (Nation)
|Team
|Time (hh:mm:ss)
|1
|T. Schareina (ESP)
|Honda Team
|3:02:15
|2
|T. Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|3:03:15
|3
|I. Cornejo (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|3:04:36
|4
|L. Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|3:05:49
|5
|M. Walkner (AUT)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|3:07:11
|6
|P. Quintanilla (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|3:07:13
|7
|L. Santolino (ESP)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory Team
|3:07:56
|8
|M. Docherty (ZAF)
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|3:08:59
|9
|S. Bühler (DEU)
|Hero Motosports Team Rally
|3:09:33
|10
|R. Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motosports Team Rally
|3:09:33
|11
|A. Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|3:09:44
|12
|B. Cox (ZAF)
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|3:13:41
|13
|R. Gonçalves (PRT)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory Team
|3:17:02
|14
|R. Dumontier (FRA)
|Team Dumontier Racing
|3:18:09
|15
|P. Lucci (ITA)
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|3:18:41
|Rally du Maroc 2023, provisional overall standings after stage 2 of 5
|Pos
|Rider (Nation)
|Team
|Time (hh:mm:ss)
|1
|R. Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motosports Team Rally
|7:18:15
|2
|T. Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|7:19:19
|3
|P. Quintanilla (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|7:20:36
|4
|M. Walkner (AUT)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|7:21:31
|5
|L. Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|7:22:04
|6
|L. Santolino (ESP)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory Team
|7:27:39
|7
|I. Cornejo (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|7:29:30
|8
|T. Schareina (ESP)
|Honda Team
|7:30:19
|9
|A. Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|7:36:43
|10
|B. Cox (ZAF)
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|7:45:38
|11
|S. Bühler (DEU)
|Hero Motosports Team Rally
|7:49:38
|12
|R. Dumontier (FRA)
|Team Dumontier Racing
|7:56:29
|13
|P. Lucci (ITA)
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|8:01:52
|14
|M. Docherty (ZAF)
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|8:04:31
|15
|J. Lepan (FRA)
|Duust Diverse Racing
|8:06:38