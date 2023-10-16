Matthias Walkner (KTM) admits: "I'm at the limit!"

After two stages of the Rally du Maroc, Matthias Walkner is in a promising position in the race. The Red Bull KTM rider is only three minutes behind, but admits that the demands at the finale of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship are enormous.

The first stage of the 2023 Rally du Maroc was the longest and possibly the toughest for the participants. In addition to the physical exertion from the total of 711 km on the motorbike, there was also the lack of sleep. For Matthias Walkner, the first day of racing began at 2:40 a.m., and the Austrian brought the best KTM to the finish line in third place. Only Ross Branch (Hero) and Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) were faster.

"The route of the special stage has led through stony terrain, partly very broken and washed out. Towards the end of the stage the dunes started. On the one hand, I am very satisfied with the day's result, also that I was the fastest of our factory teams," said Walkner. "On the other hand, I am at my personal limit and I don't know how I could have made up time to Branch and Quintanilla. We have to keep at it and work on the bike set-up, I will use the coming days to try out and optimise a few things. But I am very confident and positive. A stage like this takes a lot out of you - I needed about seven litres of fluids and 70 kilometres from the finish I ran out of drink."

The 37-year-old lost another five minutes on Sunday's second stage, which was no less challenging with a 296km special stage.

"After so little race practice, both the body and the head need some time to get used to things. On the first day everything feels extremely fast and exhausting. Today I coped a lot better with the high pace, average speed 120 km/h, and at the same time I felt much more confident," explained Walkner, who most recently retired early in Mexico because he gave his team-mate Toby Price a spare. "Because I started the race in third place and wasn't caught, I rode alone all day and also didn't know where exactly I stood, but my pace and navigation felt good. I can be happy with my performance and fifth place for the day."

Walkner is in fourth position overall, just 3:16 min behind leader Branch. The third stage will again loop around Zagora over a timed route of 336km, plus 108km of liaison.