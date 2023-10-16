Drama in Morocco: Walkner crashes after only 250 metres

The series of retirements among the top riders at the 2023 Rally du Maroc continues. On the third stage, Matthias Walkner was hit by an early and heavy crash with his Red Bull KTM.

After two stages of the Rally du Maroc, three works drivers are already out of the race: Honda aces Ricky Brabec and Skyler Howes as well as GASGAS rider Sam Sunderland are now only spectators. And on the third stage, Matthias Walkner, a KTM rider, joined them.

The Austrian had started in fifth place, but didn't even make it one kilometre - according to reports, the 37-year-old even crashed after only 250 metres! The KTM 450 Rally was heavily damaged; Walkner did not escape unscathed either, but was conscious.

There was no thought of continuing the rally, the 2017 Morocco winner drove back to the bivouac in Zagora with the support vehicles.