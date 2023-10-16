Morocco, stage 3: Honda junior wins, Price leads

Honda rider Tosha Schareina shone with another stage win on the third stage of the 2023 Rally du Maroc, but the new overall leader is Red Bull KTM ace Toby Price, whose team-mate Matthias Walkner crashed.

The start and finish of stage 3 of the Rally du Maroc was Zagora. In addition to a liaison stage of 106 km, a timed special stage over 333 km was on the agenda.

Previous day's winner Tosha Schareina (Honda) opened the third stage, followed by Toby Price (Red Bull KTM) and Nacho Cornejo (Monster Energy Honda). The bonus system for the three front riders ensured that they also became the top 3 on Monday in exactly that order. Schareina received a time credit of 5:54 min, Price of 3:53 min Cornejo of still 1:54 min.

Ross Branch of the German-Indian Hero team continues to be in good form. The Botswana rider finished one minute behind Honda factory rider Pablo Quintanilla (4th) and is a good second overall.

World Championship leader Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) is increasingly falling behind and in sixth place lost five minutes to his World Championship rival from Australia. The Argentinean has a nine-point lead over the KTM rider.

Matthias Walkner had a miserable day and his crash after only 250 metres on the special stage overshadowed the third stage. The Austrian had to abandon the last race of the season, but does not seem to have suffered any serious injuries.