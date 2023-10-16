Morocco, stage 3: Honda junior wins, Price leads
The start and finish of stage 3 of the Rally du Maroc was Zagora. In addition to a liaison stage of 106 km, a timed special stage over 333 km was on the agenda.
Previous day's winner Tosha Schareina (Honda) opened the third stage, followed by Toby Price (Red Bull KTM) and Nacho Cornejo (Monster Energy Honda). The bonus system for the three front riders ensured that they also became the top 3 on Monday in exactly that order. Schareina received a time credit of 5:54 min, Price of 3:53 min Cornejo of still 1:54 min.
Ross Branch of the German-Indian Hero team continues to be in good form. The Botswana rider finished one minute behind Honda factory rider Pablo Quintanilla (4th) and is a good second overall.
World Championship leader Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) is increasingly falling behind and in sixth place lost five minutes to his World Championship rival from Australia. The Argentinean has a nine-point lead over the KTM rider.
Matthias Walkner had a miserable day and his crash after only 250 metres on the special stage overshadowed the third stage. The Austrian had to abandon the last race of the season, but does not seem to have suffered any serious injuries.
|Rally du Maroc 2023, preliminary result stage 3
|Pos
|Driver (Nation)
|Team
|Time (hh:mm:ss)
|1
|T. Schareina (ESP)
|Honda Team
|3:03:35
|2
|T. Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM
|3:06:41
|3
|I. Cornejo (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|3:07:21
|4
|P. Quintanilla (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|3:10:33
|5
|R. Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motosports
|3:11:33
|6
|L. Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory
|3:11:46
|7
|L. Santolino (ESP)
|Sherco Tvs
|3:12:41
|8
|A. Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|3:15:59
|9
|R. Gonçalves (PRT)
|Sherco Tvs
|3:16:41
|10
|S. Bühler (DEU)
|Hero Motosports
|3:23:03
|11
|R. Dumontier (FRA)
|Team Dumontier
|3:24:03
|12
|J. Lepan (FRA)
|Duust Diverse
|3:25:09
|13
|M. Docherty (ZAF)
|Bas World KTM
|3:25:28
|14
|B. Cox (ZAF)
|Bas World KTM
|3:27:14
|15
|N. Theric (FRA)
|Kove
|3:27:15
|Rally du Maroc 2023, provisional overall standings after stage 3 of 5
|Pos
|Driver (Nation)
|Team
|Time (hh:mm:ss)
|1
|T. Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM
|10:26:00
|2
|R. Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motosports
|10:29:48
|3
|P. Quintanilla (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|10:31:09
|4
|L. Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory
|10:33:50
|5
|T. Schareina (ESP)
|Honda Team
|10:33:54
|6
|I. Cornejo (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|10:36:51
|7
|L. Santolino (ESP)
|Sherco Tvs
|10:40:20
|8
|A. Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|10:52:42
|9
|S. Bühler (DEU)
|Hero Motosports
|11:12:41
|10
|B. Cox (ZAF)
|Bas World KTM
|11:12:52
|11
|R. Dumontier (FRA)
|Team Dumontier
|11:20:32
|12
|R. Gonçalves (PRT)
|Sherco Tvs
|11:25:25
|13
|M. Docherty (ZAF)
|Bas World KTM
|11:29:59
|14
|J. Lepan (FRA)
|Duust Diverse
|11:31:47
|15
|P. Lucci (ITA)
|Bas World KTM
|11:31:48