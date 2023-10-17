Matthias Walkner after crash: Thanks for the airbag

Matthias Walkner unfortunately didn't get far on the third stage of the Morocco Rally on Monday. The rider from Salzburg flew off his factory KTM about 250 metres after the start. The activated airbag prevented worse consequences for the 37-year-old. There is also a video of Walkner's crash, which documents the course of events well.

According to the video, Walkner, driving at high speed and in low light in the morning hours, overlooked a boulder that caused the front wheel of his KTM to take a violent blow. This catapulted Walkner out of the saddle, but he artistically caught himself on the handlebars, but then landed with a lot of force sideways in the dust together with his KTM.

It quickly became clear that the crash was too violent. Walkner, who was in 4th place in the overall standings on Monday morning, limped back to his bike, somewhat dazed and with obvious pain in his hip area. Helpers were quickly on the spot for the Austrian from Kuchl. However, he was unable to continue his ride.

"It was a pretty hard impact, that's all I remember," Walkner explained. "Thanks to my airbag, I'm fine. There are a few bruises a swollen hand, but I'm otherwise okay."

Bitter: for the Red Bull-KTM factory rider and Dakar winner of 2018, the Dakar dress rehearsal is thus over. "Of course I'm super disappointed. But that's life - sometimes you're the dog and sometimes you're the tree."