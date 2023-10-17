Tobias Ebster (KTM) after crash: "It was hell".

Austrian KTM rider Tobias Ebster describes the moments after his violent crash in the Morocco Rally and gives the all-clear regarding his participation in the Dakar Rally at the beginning of 2024.

In the Morocco Rally, Matthias Walkner (Red Bull-KTM), the second Austrian, has also been out of the race since Monday. Tobias Ebster (Kini-KTM) already suffered an early setback in the Rally 2 classification. The Tyrolean crashed after a little more than two kilometres and hit hard, but was always conscious.

The 25-year-old nephew of two-time motocross world champion and KTM consultant Heinz Kinigadner (63) experienced a real odyssey afterwards. "The rear wheel gave me a kick and I landed ungently on my left shoulder," Ebster reports.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong. When the paramedics came, everything was stripped off me. When I looked at my left shoulder, I found it wasn't there anymore - or rather, it had slipped down."

Ebster experienced a kind of deja vu, as Uncle Heinz has been through several times. "Luckily the shoulder was only one dislocated. Then when they pumped me full of morphine, all I felt was someone pulling hard on my arm. It felt like someone was ripping my arm off. Not going to lie: The seven hours yesterday from the accident to the hospital were hell!"

Ebster went on to describe, "I'm on my way home now, they're doing more checks there. A lot of questions are coming now about the 2024 Dakar Rally. And I can say without a doubt - of course I will be there!"

Ebster has something else to say: "Thank you also Benji Melot! You were the only driver who stopped. Thank you, my friend!"