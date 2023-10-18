Morocco, stage 5: Price wins, Benavides world champion

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Ingine Creators

On the fifth stage, Toby Price (Red Bull KTM) finished fifth to wrap up victory in the Rallye du Maroc. However, the World Champion title of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship was secured by Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna).

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The fifth and final stage of the Rally du Maroc 2023 was no longer suitable for completely overturning the overall classification in view of a special stage of only 152 km.

For leader Toby Price (Red Bull), it was all about controlling his lead of a good six minutes in order to secure maximum points for the world championship with victory - 6th place with a 2:52 min gap was easily enough for the 36-year-old.

But it was not enough for the Australian to win the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship. With a strong intermediate sprint and second place on the last race day, Luciano Benavides improved to second place, which meant that the Husqvarna rider won the World Championship with a four-point lead over Price.

The victory on stage 5 was secured by Honda factory rider Pablo Quintanilla (Honda), with Hero rider Ross Branch (Hero) finishing fourth. Sebastian Bühler brought the second motorbike of the German-Indian team to the finish in 9th place, 7:39 min behind.

Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM) was eliminated early after a crash on stage 3, as were Honda aces Ricky Brabec and Skyler Howes.

Rally du Maroc 2023, preliminary result stage 5
Pos Rider (Nation) Team Time (hh:mm:ss)
1 P. Quintanilla (CHL) Monster Energy Honda 01:49:17
2 L. Benavides (ARG) Husqvarna Factory Racing 01:24:00
3 T. Schareina (ESP) Honda 03:34:00
4 R. Branch (BWA) Hero Motosports Rally 03:36:00
5 A. Van Beveren (FRA) Monster Energy Honda 03:58:00
6 T. Price (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 04:48:00
7 I. Cornejo (CHL) Monster Energy Honda 07:04:00
8 L. Santolino (ESP) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 07:11:00
9 S. Bühler (DEU) Hero Motosports Rally 08:45:00
10 P. Lucci (ITA) Bas World KTM Racing 10:44:00
11 R. Gonçalves (PRT) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 11:18:00
12 J. Lepan (FRA) Duust Diverse Racing 12:20:00
13 R. Dumontier (FRA) Dumontier Racing 12:43:00
14 M. Doveze (FRA) Bas World KTM Racing 13:01:00
15 H. Koitha Veettil (IND) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 13:12:00
Rally du Maroc 2023, preliminary overall standings after stage 5 of 5
Pos Rider (Nation) Team Time (hh:mm:ss)
1 T. Price (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 15:56:43
2 L. Benavides (ARG) Husqvarna Factory Racing 03:00:00
3 P. Quintanilla (CHL) Monster Energy Honda 03:12:00
4 R. Branch (BWA) Hero Motosports Rally 04:44:00
5 T. Schareina (ESP) Honda 08:40:00
6 I. Cornejo (CHL) Monster Energy Honda 12:59:00
7 A. Van Beveren (FRA) Monster Energy Honda 35:52:00
8 B. Cox (ZAF) Bas World KTM Racing 01:09:54
9 S. Bühler (DEU) Hero Motosports Rally 01:12:16
10 R. Dumontier (FRA) Dumontier Racing 01:23:22
11 L. Santolino (ESP) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 01:26:28
12 P. Lucci (ITA) Bas World KTM Racing 01:31:03
13 J. Lepan (FRA) Duust Diverse Racing 01:34:31
14 R. Gonçalves (PRT) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 01:38:35
15 H. Koitha Veettil (IND) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 02:18:28