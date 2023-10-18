Morocco, stage 5: Price wins, Benavides world champion

On the fifth stage, Toby Price (Red Bull KTM) finished fifth to wrap up victory in the Rallye du Maroc. However, the World Champion title of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship was secured by Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna).

The fifth and final stage of the Rally du Maroc 2023 was no longer suitable for completely overturning the overall classification in view of a special stage of only 152 km.

For leader Toby Price (Red Bull), it was all about controlling his lead of a good six minutes in order to secure maximum points for the world championship with victory - 6th place with a 2:52 min gap was easily enough for the 36-year-old.

But it was not enough for the Australian to win the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship. With a strong intermediate sprint and second place on the last race day, Luciano Benavides improved to second place, which meant that the Husqvarna rider won the World Championship with a four-point lead over Price.

The victory on stage 5 was secured by Honda factory rider Pablo Quintanilla (Honda), with Hero rider Ross Branch (Hero) finishing fourth. Sebastian Bühler brought the second motorbike of the German-Indian team to the finish in 9th place, 7:39 min behind.

Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM) was eliminated early after a crash on stage 3, as were Honda aces Ricky Brabec and Skyler Howes.