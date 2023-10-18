Morocco, stage 5: Price wins, Benavides world champion
The fifth and final stage of the Rally du Maroc 2023 was no longer suitable for completely overturning the overall classification in view of a special stage of only 152 km.
For leader Toby Price (Red Bull), it was all about controlling his lead of a good six minutes in order to secure maximum points for the world championship with victory - 6th place with a 2:52 min gap was easily enough for the 36-year-old.
But it was not enough for the Australian to win the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship. With a strong intermediate sprint and second place on the last race day, Luciano Benavides improved to second place, which meant that the Husqvarna rider won the World Championship with a four-point lead over Price.
The victory on stage 5 was secured by Honda factory rider Pablo Quintanilla (Honda), with Hero rider Ross Branch (Hero) finishing fourth. Sebastian Bühler brought the second motorbike of the German-Indian team to the finish in 9th place, 7:39 min behind.
Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM) was eliminated early after a crash on stage 3, as were Honda aces Ricky Brabec and Skyler Howes.
|Rally du Maroc 2023, preliminary result stage 5
|Pos
|Rider (Nation)
|Team
|Time (hh:mm:ss)
|1
|P. Quintanilla (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|01:49:17
|2
|L. Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|01:24:00
|3
|T. Schareina (ESP)
|Honda
|03:34:00
|4
|R. Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|03:36:00
|5
|A. Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|03:58:00
|6
|T. Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|04:48:00
|7
|I. Cornejo (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|07:04:00
|8
|L. Santolino (ESP)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|07:11:00
|9
|S. Bühler (DEU)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|08:45:00
|10
|P. Lucci (ITA)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|10:44:00
|11
|R. Gonçalves (PRT)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|11:18:00
|12
|J. Lepan (FRA)
|Duust Diverse Racing
|12:20:00
|13
|R. Dumontier (FRA)
|Dumontier Racing
|12:43:00
|14
|M. Doveze (FRA)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|13:01:00
|15
|H. Koitha Veettil (IND)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|13:12:00
|Rally du Maroc 2023, preliminary overall standings after stage 5 of 5
|Pos
|Rider (Nation)
|Team
|Time (hh:mm:ss)
|1
|T. Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|15:56:43
|2
|L. Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|03:00:00
|3
|P. Quintanilla (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|03:12:00
|4
|R. Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|04:44:00
|5
|T. Schareina (ESP)
|Honda
|08:40:00
|6
|I. Cornejo (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|12:59:00
|7
|A. Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|35:52:00
|8
|B. Cox (ZAF)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|01:09:54
|9
|S. Bühler (DEU)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|01:12:16
|10
|R. Dumontier (FRA)
|Dumontier Racing
|01:23:22
|11
|L. Santolino (ESP)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|01:26:28
|12
|P. Lucci (ITA)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|01:31:03
|13
|J. Lepan (FRA)
|Duust Diverse Racing
|01:34:31
|14
|R. Gonçalves (PRT)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|01:38:35
|15
|H. Koitha Veettil (IND)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|02:18:28