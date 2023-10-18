World Champion Luciano Benavides: "Dream come true!"

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Husqvarna

As runner-up at the season finale in Morocco, Luciano Benavides won the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship just ahead of Toby Price (KTM). Now the Husqvarna factory rider wants to fulfil his next dream and win the Dakar 2024.

There were five stages to conquer at the Rally du Maroc, and at first Luciano Benavides didn't seem to be doing well at the final event of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship. But on stage 4, the Argentinean took the win and had to open the final day of racing. A third place in Morocco would have been enough to win the World Championship.

After 152 km it was clear: the Husqvarna rider had done it and even finished second! "It's a dream come true for me," cheered the brother of Dakar winner Kevin Benavides. "It's been a long road since I finished my first rally here in Morocco in 2017. To win against Toby on the last day of the rally and open the stage at the same time is incredible. I finally won my first world championship! The 40 minutes felt like four hours, but I knew I gave it my best today because there was no other way. It was really special to start first because I could just look ahead and keep going and no one caught me so I finished first too."

2023 was an exceptional year for Benavides. With three stage wins in the Dakar Rally, Luciano achieved his best career result in sixth place. After finishing second in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in early March, he secured further podium finishes in the Sonora Rally in Mexico and in his home race, the Desafio Ruta 40. In total, the Husqvarna rider has taken an impressive 10 stage wins this year.

Now Benavides has set his sights on a new goal: "First I want to celebrate and enjoy this feeling for a while. Because although it's incredible, it's been a tough season and I've trained hard, so I want to rest for a week or two," grinned the new world champion. "After that it's full throttle again because I want to keep the same rhythm and pace for Dakar because it's another dream for me to win."

Standings of 2023 World Rally Raid Championship after 5 out of 5 events.
Pos Driver Team Points
1 Luciano Benavides (ARG) Husqvarna Factory Racing 100
2 Toby Price (AUS) Red Bull KTM 96
3 Adrien Van Beveren (FRA) Monster Energy Honda 76
4 Ross Evan Branch (BWA) Hero Motorsports 58
5 Pablo Quintanilla (CHI) Monster Energy Honda 55
6 José Ignacio Cornejo (CHI) Monster Energy Honda 52
7 Daniel Sanders (AUS) Red Bull GASGAS 39
8 Ricky Brabec (USA) Monster Energy Honda 38
10 Skyler Howes (USA) Husqvarna Factory Racing 34
11 Sebastian Buhler (POR) Hero Motorsports 25
12 Matthias Walkner (AUT) Red Bull KTM 13
13 Kevin Benavides (ARG) Red Bull KTM 43
14 Franco Caimi (ARG) Hero Motorsports 11
15 Mason Klein (USA) BAS KTM 4
16 Sam Sunderland (GB) Red Bull GASGAS 0
Rally du Maroc 2023, provisional result stage 5
Pos Driver (Nation) Team Time (hh:mm:ss)
1 P. Quintanilla (CHL) Monster Energy Honda 01:49:17
2 L. Benavides (ARG) Husqvarna Factory Racing 01:24:00
3 T. Schareina (ESP) Honda 03:34:00
4 R. Branch (BWA) Hero Motosports Rally 03:36:00
5 A. Van Beveren (FRA) Monster Energy Honda 03:58:00
6 T. Price (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 04:48:00
7 I. Cornejo (CHL) Monster Energy Honda 07:04:00
8 L. Santolino (ESP) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 07:11:00
9 S. Bühler (DEU) Hero Motosports Rally 08:45:00
10 P. Lucci (ITA) Bas World KTM Racing 10:44:00
11 R. Gonçalves (PRT) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 11:18:00
12 J. Lepan (FRA) Duust Diverse Racing 12:20:00
13 R. Dumontier (FRA) Dumontier Racing 12:43:00
14 M. Doveze (FRA) Bas World KTM Racing 13:01:00
15 H. Koitha Veettil (IND) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 13:12:00
Rally du Maroc 2023, preliminary overall standings after stage 5 of 5
Pos Rider (Nation) Team Time (hh:mm:ss)
1 T. Price (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 15:56:43
2 L. Benavides (ARG) Husqvarna Factory Racing 03:00:00
3 P. Quintanilla (CHL) Monster Energy Honda 03:12:00
4 R. Branch (BWA) Hero Motosports Rally 04:44:00
5 T. Schareina (ESP) Honda 08:40:00
6 I. Cornejo (CHL) Monster Energy Honda 12:59:00
7 A. Van Beveren (FRA) Monster Energy Honda 35:52:00
8 B. Cox (ZAF) Bas World KTM Racing 01:09:54
9 S. Bühler (DEU) Hero Motosports Rally 01:12:16
10 R. Dumontier (FRA) Dumontier Racing 01:23:22
11 L. Santolino (ESP) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 01:26:28
12 P. Lucci (ITA) Bas World KTM Racing 01:31:03
13 J. Lepan (FRA) Duust Diverse Racing 01:34:31
14 R. Gonçalves (PRT) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 01:38:35
15 H. Koitha Veettil (IND) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 02:18:28