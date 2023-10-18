World Champion Luciano Benavides: "Dream come true!"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
There were five stages to conquer at the Rally du Maroc, and at first Luciano Benavides didn't seem to be doing well at the final event of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship. But on stage 4, the Argentinean took the win and had to open the final day of racing. A third place in Morocco would have been enough to win the World Championship.
After 152 km it was clear: the Husqvarna rider had done it and even finished second! "It's a dream come true for me," cheered the brother of Dakar winner Kevin Benavides. "It's been a long road since I finished my first rally here in Morocco in 2017. To win against Toby on the last day of the rally and open the stage at the same time is incredible. I finally won my first world championship! The 40 minutes felt like four hours, but I knew I gave it my best today because there was no other way. It was really special to start first because I could just look ahead and keep going and no one caught me so I finished first too."
2023 was an exceptional year for Benavides. With three stage wins in the Dakar Rally, Luciano achieved his best career result in sixth place. After finishing second in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in early March, he secured further podium finishes in the Sonora Rally in Mexico and in his home race, the Desafio Ruta 40. In total, the Husqvarna rider has taken an impressive 10 stage wins this year.
Now Benavides has set his sights on a new goal: "First I want to celebrate and enjoy this feeling for a while. Because although it's incredible, it's been a tough season and I've trained hard, so I want to rest for a week or two," grinned the new world champion. "After that it's full throttle again because I want to keep the same rhythm and pace for Dakar because it's another dream for me to win."
|Standings of 2023 World Rally Raid Championship after 5 out of 5 events.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Luciano Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|100
|2
|Toby Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM
|96
|3
|Adrien Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|76
|4
|Ross Evan Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motorsports
|58
|5
|Pablo Quintanilla (CHI)
|Monster Energy Honda
|55
|6
|José Ignacio Cornejo (CHI)
|Monster Energy Honda
|52
|7
|Daniel Sanders (AUS)
|Red Bull GASGAS
|39
|8
|Ricky Brabec (USA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|38
|10
|Skyler Howes (USA)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|34
|11
|Sebastian Buhler (POR)
|Hero Motorsports
|25
|12
|Matthias Walkner (AUT)
|Red Bull KTM
|13
|13
|Kevin Benavides (ARG)
|Red Bull KTM
|43
|14
|Franco Caimi (ARG)
|Hero Motorsports
|11
|15
|Mason Klein (USA)
|BAS KTM
|4
|16
|Sam Sunderland (GB)
|Red Bull GASGAS
|0
|Rally du Maroc 2023, provisional result stage 5
|Pos
|Driver (Nation)
|Team
|Time (hh:mm:ss)
|1
|P. Quintanilla (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|01:49:17
|2
|L. Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|01:24:00
|3
|T. Schareina (ESP)
|Honda
|03:34:00
|4
|R. Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|03:36:00
|5
|A. Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|03:58:00
|6
|T. Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|04:48:00
|7
|I. Cornejo (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|07:04:00
|8
|L. Santolino (ESP)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|07:11:00
|9
|S. Bühler (DEU)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|08:45:00
|10
|P. Lucci (ITA)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|10:44:00
|11
|R. Gonçalves (PRT)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|11:18:00
|12
|J. Lepan (FRA)
|Duust Diverse Racing
|12:20:00
|13
|R. Dumontier (FRA)
|Dumontier Racing
|12:43:00
|14
|M. Doveze (FRA)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|13:01:00
|15
|H. Koitha Veettil (IND)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|13:12:00
|Rally du Maroc 2023, preliminary overall standings after stage 5 of 5
|Pos
|Rider (Nation)
|Team
|Time (hh:mm:ss)
|1
|T. Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|15:56:43
|2
|L. Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|03:00:00
|3
|P. Quintanilla (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|03:12:00
|4
|R. Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|04:44:00
|5
|T. Schareina (ESP)
|Honda
|08:40:00
|6
|I. Cornejo (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|12:59:00
|7
|A. Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|35:52:00
|8
|B. Cox (ZAF)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|01:09:54
|9
|S. Bühler (DEU)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|01:12:16
|10
|R. Dumontier (FRA)
|Dumontier Racing
|01:23:22
|11
|L. Santolino (ESP)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|01:26:28
|12
|P. Lucci (ITA)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|01:31:03
|13
|J. Lepan (FRA)
|Duust Diverse Racing
|01:34:31
|14
|R. Gonçalves (PRT)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|01:38:35
|15
|H. Koitha Veettil (IND)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|02:18:28