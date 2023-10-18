World Champion Luciano Benavides: "Dream come true!"

As runner-up at the season finale in Morocco, Luciano Benavides won the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship just ahead of Toby Price (KTM). Now the Husqvarna factory rider wants to fulfil his next dream and win the Dakar 2024.

There were five stages to conquer at the Rally du Maroc, and at first Luciano Benavides didn't seem to be doing well at the final event of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship. But on stage 4, the Argentinean took the win and had to open the final day of racing. A third place in Morocco would have been enough to win the World Championship.

After 152 km it was clear: the Husqvarna rider had done it and even finished second! "It's a dream come true for me," cheered the brother of Dakar winner Kevin Benavides. "It's been a long road since I finished my first rally here in Morocco in 2017. To win against Toby on the last day of the rally and open the stage at the same time is incredible. I finally won my first world championship! The 40 minutes felt like four hours, but I knew I gave it my best today because there was no other way. It was really special to start first because I could just look ahead and keep going and no one caught me so I finished first too."

2023 was an exceptional year for Benavides. With three stage wins in the Dakar Rally, Luciano achieved his best career result in sixth place. After finishing second in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in early March, he secured further podium finishes in the Sonora Rally in Mexico and in his home race, the Desafio Ruta 40. In total, the Husqvarna rider has taken an impressive 10 stage wins this year.

Now Benavides has set his sights on a new goal: "First I want to celebrate and enjoy this feeling for a while. Because although it's incredible, it's been a tough season and I've trained hard, so I want to rest for a week or two," grinned the new world champion. "After that it's full throttle again because I want to keep the same rhythm and pace for Dakar because it's another dream for me to win."