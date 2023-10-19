Toby Price (KTM): Frustration and joy after Morocco victory
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It was not until the fifth and final stage of the Rally du Maroc that the decision was made for victory and also in the world championship. As leader, Toby Price had a cushion of six minutes. On the 157 km long special stage he gave away half of it and reached the finish in sixth place. With a lead of exactly 3 minutes, the Red Bull KTM rider won the season finale of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship.
But because Husqvarna factory rider and WRC leader Luciano Benavides stepped up on stages 4 and 5 to secure second place behind Price in Morocco, the WRC title slipped narrowly through Price's fingers, beaten only by four points to become runner-up.
"Yeah, that was a really good last stage! I had a little mishap, but other than that I'm happy to have won the round here in Morocco. We put up a good fight and did everything we could," Price said with mixed feelings. "The result in the World Championship is hard to digest. A lot of things didn't go our way, but it is what it is. Luciano did a great job on stage 5 opening the route."
It's not the first disappointment for Price this year: at the Dakar, the 36-year-old missed out on victory by the tiny margin of 44 sec - after twelve stages and 9000 km on the bike!
"2023 just wasn't the best season for us," growled the Australian. "But I am proud that I never gave up and gave 100 per cent until the end. I'm going to take some time now and recover, but then I'm already turning my eyes to the Dakar in January. I'm sure it will be another tough test, but I feel good and the bike is great."
|Standings in the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship after 5 of 5 events
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Points
|1
|Luciano Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|100
|2
|Toby Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM
|96
|3
|Adrien Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|76
|4
|Ross Evan Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motorsports
|58
|5
|Pablo Quintanilla (CHI)
|Monster Energy Honda
|55
|6
|José Ignacio Cornejo (CHI)
|Monster Energy Honda
|52
|7
|Daniel Sanders (AUS)
|Red Bull GASGAS
|39
|8
|Ricky Brabec (USA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|38
|10
|Skyler Howes (USA)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|34
|11
|Sebastian Buhler (POR)
|Hero Motorsports
|25
|12
|Matthias Walkner (AUT)
|Red Bull KTM
|13
|13
|Kevin Benavides (ARG)
|Red Bull KTM
|43
|14
|Franco Caimi (ARG)
|Hero Motorsports
|11
|15
|Mason Klein (USA)
|BAS KTM
|4
|16
|Sam Sunderland (GB)
|Red Bull GASGAS
|0
|Rally du Maroc 2023, provisional result stage 5
|Pos
|Driver (Nation)
|Team
|Time (hh:mm:ss)
|1
|P. Quintanilla (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|01:49:17
|2
|L. Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|01:24:00
|3
|T. Schareina (ESP)
|Honda
|03:34:00
|4
|R. Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|03:36:00
|5
|A. Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|03:58:00
|6
|T. Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|04:48:00
|7
|I. Cornejo (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|07:04:00
|8
|L. Santolino (ESP)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|07:11:00
|9
|S. Bühler (DEU)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|08:45:00
|10
|P. Lucci (ITA)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|10:44:00
|11
|R. Gonçalves (PRT)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|11:18:00
|12
|J. Lepan (FRA)
|Duust Diverse Racing
|12:20:00
|13
|R. Dumontier (FRA)
|Dumontier Racing
|12:43:00
|14
|M. Doveze (FRA)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|13:01:00
|15
|H. Koitha Veettil (IND)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|13:12:00
|Rally du Maroc 2023, preliminary overall standings after stage 5 of 5
|Pos
|Rider (Nation)
|Team
|Time (hh:mm:ss)
|1
|T. Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|15:56:43
|2
|L. Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|03:00:00
|3
|P. Quintanilla (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|03:12:00
|4
|R. Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|04:44:00
|5
|T. Schareina (ESP)
|Honda
|08:40:00
|6
|I. Cornejo (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|12:59:00
|7
|A. Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|35:52:00
|8
|B. Cox (ZAF)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|01:09:54
|9
|S. Bühler (DEU)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|01:12:16
|10
|R. Dumontier (FRA)
|Dumontier Racing
|01:23:22
|11
|L. Santolino (ESP)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|01:26:28
|12
|P. Lucci (ITA)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|01:31:03
|13
|J. Lepan (FRA)
|Duust Diverse Racing
|01:34:31
|14
|R. Gonçalves (PRT)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|01:38:35
|15
|H. Koitha Veettil (IND)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|02:18:28