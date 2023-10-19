Toby Price (KTM): Frustration and joy after Morocco victory

As winner of the Rally du Maroc, Toby Price ended the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship on a high. But the Australian in the service of Red Bull KTM knows that more could have been done.

It was not until the fifth and final stage of the Rally du Maroc that the decision was made for victory and also in the world championship. As leader, Toby Price had a cushion of six minutes. On the 157 km long special stage he gave away half of it and reached the finish in sixth place. With a lead of exactly 3 minutes, the Red Bull KTM rider won the season finale of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship.

But because Husqvarna factory rider and WRC leader Luciano Benavides stepped up on stages 4 and 5 to secure second place behind Price in Morocco, the WRC title slipped narrowly through Price's fingers, beaten only by four points to become runner-up.

"Yeah, that was a really good last stage! I had a little mishap, but other than that I'm happy to have won the round here in Morocco. We put up a good fight and did everything we could," Price said with mixed feelings. "The result in the World Championship is hard to digest. A lot of things didn't go our way, but it is what it is. Luciano did a great job on stage 5 opening the route."

It's not the first disappointment for Price this year: at the Dakar, the 36-year-old missed out on victory by the tiny margin of 44 sec - after twelve stages and 9000 km on the bike!

"2023 just wasn't the best season for us," growled the Australian. "But I am proud that I never gave up and gave 100 per cent until the end. I'm going to take some time now and recover, but then I'm already turning my eyes to the Dakar in January. I'm sure it will be another tough test, but I feel good and the bike is great."