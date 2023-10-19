Toby Price (KTM): Frustration and joy after Morocco victory

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
KTM

As winner of the Rally du Maroc, Toby Price ended the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship on a high. But the Australian in the service of Red Bull KTM knows that more could have been done.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

It was not until the fifth and final stage of the Rally du Maroc that the decision was made for victory and also in the world championship. As leader, Toby Price had a cushion of six minutes. On the 157 km long special stage he gave away half of it and reached the finish in sixth place. With a lead of exactly 3 minutes, the Red Bull KTM rider won the season finale of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship.

But because Husqvarna factory rider and WRC leader Luciano Benavides stepped up on stages 4 and 5 to secure second place behind Price in Morocco, the WRC title slipped narrowly through Price's fingers, beaten only by four points to become runner-up.

"Yeah, that was a really good last stage! I had a little mishap, but other than that I'm happy to have won the round here in Morocco. We put up a good fight and did everything we could," Price said with mixed feelings. "The result in the World Championship is hard to digest. A lot of things didn't go our way, but it is what it is. Luciano did a great job on stage 5 opening the route."

It's not the first disappointment for Price this year: at the Dakar, the 36-year-old missed out on victory by the tiny margin of 44 sec - after twelve stages and 9000 km on the bike!

"2023 just wasn't the best season for us," growled the Australian. "But I am proud that I never gave up and gave 100 per cent until the end. I'm going to take some time now and recover, but then I'm already turning my eyes to the Dakar in January. I'm sure it will be another tough test, but I feel good and the bike is great."

Standings in the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship after 5 of 5 events
Pos Rider Team Points
1 Luciano Benavides (ARG) Husqvarna Factory Racing 100
2 Toby Price (AUS) Red Bull KTM 96
3 Adrien Van Beveren (FRA) Monster Energy Honda 76
4 Ross Evan Branch (BWA) Hero Motorsports 58
5 Pablo Quintanilla (CHI) Monster Energy Honda 55
6 José Ignacio Cornejo (CHI) Monster Energy Honda 52
7 Daniel Sanders (AUS) Red Bull GASGAS 39
8 Ricky Brabec (USA) Monster Energy Honda 38
10 Skyler Howes (USA) Husqvarna Factory Racing 34
11 Sebastian Buhler (POR) Hero Motorsports 25
12 Matthias Walkner (AUT) Red Bull KTM 13
13 Kevin Benavides (ARG) Red Bull KTM 43
14 Franco Caimi (ARG) Hero Motorsports 11
15 Mason Klein (USA) BAS KTM 4
16 Sam Sunderland (GB) Red Bull GASGAS 0
Rally du Maroc 2023, provisional result stage 5
Pos Driver (Nation) Team Time (hh:mm:ss)
1 P. Quintanilla (CHL) Monster Energy Honda 01:49:17
2 L. Benavides (ARG) Husqvarna Factory Racing 01:24:00
3 T. Schareina (ESP) Honda 03:34:00
4 R. Branch (BWA) Hero Motosports Rally 03:36:00
5 A. Van Beveren (FRA) Monster Energy Honda 03:58:00
6 T. Price (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 04:48:00
7 I. Cornejo (CHL) Monster Energy Honda 07:04:00
8 L. Santolino (ESP) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 07:11:00
9 S. Bühler (DEU) Hero Motosports Rally 08:45:00
10 P. Lucci (ITA) Bas World KTM Racing 10:44:00
11 R. Gonçalves (PRT) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 11:18:00
12 J. Lepan (FRA) Duust Diverse Racing 12:20:00
13 R. Dumontier (FRA) Dumontier Racing 12:43:00
14 M. Doveze (FRA) Bas World KTM Racing 13:01:00
15 H. Koitha Veettil (IND) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 13:12:00
Rally du Maroc 2023, preliminary overall standings after stage 5 of 5
Pos Rider (Nation) Team Time (hh:mm:ss)
1 T. Price (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 15:56:43
2 L. Benavides (ARG) Husqvarna Factory Racing 03:00:00
3 P. Quintanilla (CHL) Monster Energy Honda 03:12:00
4 R. Branch (BWA) Hero Motosports Rally 04:44:00
5 T. Schareina (ESP) Honda 08:40:00
6 I. Cornejo (CHL) Monster Energy Honda 12:59:00
7 A. Van Beveren (FRA) Monster Energy Honda 35:52:00
8 B. Cox (ZAF) Bas World KTM Racing 01:09:54
9 S. Bühler (DEU) Hero Motosports Rally 01:12:16
10 R. Dumontier (FRA) Dumontier Racing 01:23:22
11 L. Santolino (ESP) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 01:26:28
12 P. Lucci (ITA) Bas World KTM Racing 01:31:03
13 J. Lepan (FRA) Duust Diverse Racing 01:34:31
14 R. Gonçalves (PRT) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 01:38:35
15 H. Koitha Veettil (IND) Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 02:18:28