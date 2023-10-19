Honda got the consolation prize in the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship
The Dakar Rally was won by Red Bull KTM rider Kevin Benavides, the overall victory in the World Rally Raid Championship went to his brother Luciano Benavides on Husqvarna. As far as the best-known decisions in the public eye are concerned, Honda came away empty-handed this year.
However, the Japanese have been working towards winning the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship Constructors' Championship at all of the World Championship events. The Honda Racing Corporation achieved this by always sending the entire team to the start - at the Rally du Maroc, there were five factory drivers! This is a clear advantage, because the two best drivers of a manufacturer are included in this classification. This way, retirements can be compensated for.
At the finale in Morocco, Pablo Quintanilla (3rd) and Nacho Cornejo (5th) contributed a total of 27 points for the manufacturers' classification, while Husqvarna and KTM only finished with one rider each and thus collected 'only' 25 and 20 points. "Here in Morocco we have scored another W2RC manufacturers' title for Honda and we are very proud of that," HRC Team Manager Ruben Faria affirmed. "This is the work of the whole team. As a team we have shown great quality and cooperation."
And of course the bike, the CRF450 Rally, played its part. In Morocco, HRC used a new motorbike for the first time, with the aim of winning the Dakar in January. Honda kept quiet about what improvements had been made to the bike. However, with Ricky Brabec, there was a technical retirement. KTM ace Matthias Walkner described this bike as "very innovative".
Final standings of the 2023 World Rally Championship, manufacturers' standings
1 Honda, 155 points
2 KTM, 147
3 Husqvarna, 134
4 Hero, 86
5 GASGAS, 39
|Standings Rally Raid World Championship 2023 after 5 of 5 events
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Points
|1
|Luciano Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|100
|2
|Toby Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM
|96
|3
|Adrien Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|76
|4
|Ross Evan Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motorsports
|58
|5
|Pablo Quintanilla (CHI)
|Monster Energy Honda
|55
|6
|José Ignacio Cornejo (CHI)
|Monster Energy Honda
|52
|7
|Daniel Sanders (AUS)
|Red Bull GASGAS
|39
|8
|Ricky Brabec (USA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|38
|10
|Skyler Howes (USA)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|34
|11
|Sebastian Buhler (POR)
|Hero Motorsports
|25
|12
|Matthias Walkner (AUT)
|Red Bull KTM
|13
|13
|Kevin Benavides (ARG)
|Red Bull KTM
|43
|14
|Franco Caimi (ARG)
|Hero Motorsports
|11
|15
|Mason Klein (USA)
|BAS KTM
|4
|16
|Sam Sunderland (GB)
|Red Bull GASGAS
|0
|Rally du Maroc 2023, overall standings after stage 5 of 5
|Pos
|Driver (Nation)
|Team
|Time (hh:mm:ss)
|1
|T. Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|15:56:43
|2
|L. Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|03:00:00
|3
|P. Quintanilla (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|03:12:00
|4
|R. Branch (BWA)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|04:44:00
|5
|T. Schareina (ESP)
|Honda
|08:40:00
|6
|I. Cornejo (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda
|12:59:00
|7
|A. Van Beveren (FRA)
|Monster Energy Honda
|35:52:00
|8
|B. Cox (ZAF)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|01:09:54
|9
|S. Bühler (DEU)
|Hero Motosports Rally
|01:12:16
|10
|R. Dumontier (FRA)
|Dumontier Racing
|01:23:22
|11
|L. Santolino (ESP)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|01:26:28
|12
|P. Lucci (ITA)
|Bas World KTM Racing
|01:31:03
|13
|J. Lepan (FRA)
|Duust Diverse Racing
|01:34:31
|14
|R. Gonçalves (PRT)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|01:38:35
|15
|H. Koitha Veettil (IND)
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|02:18:28