Honda got the consolation prize in the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship

Honda entered the season finale of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship in Morocco with a new CRF450 Rally. Thanks to numerical superiority, the manufacturers' classification was won.

The Dakar Rally was won by Red Bull KTM rider Kevin Benavides, the overall victory in the World Rally Raid Championship went to his brother Luciano Benavides on Husqvarna. As far as the best-known decisions in the public eye are concerned, Honda came away empty-handed this year.

However, the Japanese have been working towards winning the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship Constructors' Championship at all of the World Championship events. The Honda Racing Corporation achieved this by always sending the entire team to the start - at the Rally du Maroc, there were five factory drivers! This is a clear advantage, because the two best drivers of a manufacturer are included in this classification. This way, retirements can be compensated for.

At the finale in Morocco, Pablo Quintanilla (3rd) and Nacho Cornejo (5th) contributed a total of 27 points for the manufacturers' classification, while Husqvarna and KTM only finished with one rider each and thus collected 'only' 25 and 20 points. "Here in Morocco we have scored another W2RC manufacturers' title for Honda and we are very proud of that," HRC Team Manager Ruben Faria affirmed. "This is the work of the whole team. As a team we have shown great quality and cooperation."

And of course the bike, the CRF450 Rally, played its part. In Morocco, HRC used a new motorbike for the first time, with the aim of winning the Dakar in January. Honda kept quiet about what improvements had been made to the bike. However, with Ricky Brabec, there was a technical retirement. KTM ace Matthias Walkner described this bike as "very innovative".

Final standings of the 2023 World Rally Championship, manufacturers' standings

1 Honda, 155 points

2 KTM, 147

3 Husqvarna, 134

4 Hero, 86

5 GASGAS, 39