Title decision in the dunes of Morocco

The World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) convoy has arrived for the fifth and final round of the global cross-country series at Rally Morocco for the final title decision.

The final titles are up for grabs, but the mighty dunes of Agadir and Merzouga still stand in the way. The trip to Morocco is also a final preparation before the Dakar Rally next January 2024 in Saudi Arabia. The race is expected to be blistering from the start, with an opening prologue on Friday 13 October followed by 1,451km spread over five desert stages.

In the T1 competition, it is Nasser Al-Attiyah who is just a touch away from claiming back-to-back W2RC drivers' titles. The Qatari, who has revoked his departure from Toyota for the time being, will be competing in his Toyota Hilux GR DKR Hilux T1+. It has been a very impressive two years for Al-Attiyah and co-driver Mathieu Baumel with Toyota Gazoo Racing, winning two Dakar titles.

Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah: "If we manage to win, I can be happy about a second W2RC title. But the race is long and usually quite tough, and we have to respect the desert."

Sébastien Loeb will return to W2RC action in his Prodrive Hunter at the Rallye du Maroc with co-driver Fabian Lurquin. Despite missing out on the final two rounds of the championship, there is still a chance Loeb can finish the season in second place overall in the T1 Drivers' Championship. "Morocco is a very good rally with tracks, dunes and a bit of everything, so it will be interesting again," Loeb says.

Making sure that Al-Attiyah and Loeb have to fight for their positions on all six days in Morocco is the trio of Team Audi Sport. Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergvist will bring three Audi RS Q E-Trons to the Morocco Rally. In the bivouac, it will be exciting to see what improvements, along with the adjustments the FIA has made to the Balance of Technologies (BoP), have been made to this innovative vehicle since the 2023 Dakar Rally.

Sainz cited, "This type of race pushes everyone to their limits. The car is at the limit, the mechanics, the team and the drivers. Everything is at the limit."

Elsewhere in the vehicle class, it will be a debut in the T1 category for Guillaume De Mevius at the wheel of a Toyota Hilux along with co-driver Francois Cazalet. "It's about time we tried our luck in the benchmark Rally Raid category," noted De Mevius.

The hottest ticket at Rally Morocco will undoubtedly be the battle for glory in the T3 class. Three drivers from Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presented by BFGoodrich occupy the top three positions and are currently separated by just nine points. In this category, it's really all up for grabs.

Mitch Guthrie Jr. and co-driver Kellon Walch have the momentum of wins in the last two rounds of the championship behind them and lead the T3 standings with 174 points when they arrive in Morocco. In second place is 2023 Dakar winner Austin "AJ" Jones and his co-driver Gustavo Gugelmin, who are just three points off the summit and in a position to cause a stir in North Africa. Then there is Seth Quintero and his German co-driver Dennis Zenz, who are six points behind Jones. The 21-year-old Quintero has made a habit of making the impossible possible during his fledgling rally raid career.

Although he showed tremendous pace in the 2023 Dakar, winning five stages in the process, it was reliability problems on Guthrie Jr's MCE5 T3-M that cost him a chance at the overall podium. Since then, Guthrie Jr. has steered his car to two rally wins, while the Can-Ams of Jones and Quintero have suffered from reliability problems themselves. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in Morocco.

"It's been a good year with some ups and downs for sure. Now we go into the Morocco rally with the championship lead and hopefully we can keep it together," Guthrie said.