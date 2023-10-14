236 vehicles started into the final in Morocco

After the usual technical and administrative scrutineering, 236 vehicles were approved for the start of the 24th edition of the Rally of Morocco, the final of the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC), 33 of which were FIA teams.

In the car category, Nasser Al-Attiyah is well ahead of Yazeed Al Rajhi ahead of the championship finale. Juan Cruz Yacopini and Sébastien Loeb will be fighting for a place on the championship podium, while M-Sport NWM Ford and Audi Sport are expected to heat up the battle at the top.

A 19-kilometre prologue loop near Agadir opened the show on Friday, followed by five stages where organisers have tried to accommodate all the ingredients for rally raids.

Dakar, Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and Desafío Ruta 40 (Argentina) winner Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota Gazoo Racing) is on the verge of defending the W2RC title, with a 51-point lead over Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Overdrive Racing), winner at Sonora Rally (Mexico) with German co-driver Timo Gottschalk. Nevertheless, with 55 points to be won in Morocco, the Qatari is not yet mathematically certain to win the championship. However, every stage is now a match point. Al-Rajhi needs to score a total of 52 points in Morocco to have any chance of winning the title. He has to win the race outright and perform at his best in every single special stage where points are at stake. For example, if the Saudi does not finish in the top four in the opening stage, Al-Attiyah becomes champion. The Qatari would love to seal the deal in style with a win in his seventh Rally Morocco.

Further back, Juan Cruz Yacopini (Overdrive Racing) and Sébastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme) are engaged in a fierce battle for the final step of the podium. The Frenchman is only eight points behind his rival, although he has not scored any points in the two American races. Both men are also in position to secure second place if Al Rajhi, who is 29 and 37 points ahead of them respectively, catches a break.

The race for glory also includes drivers who are no longer in the running for the championship for various reasons. Guerlain Chicherit, the defending champion in Morocco, is desperate to do the double in his first race with Hilux Overdrive Racing. Team Audi Sport, with Stéphane Peterhansel, Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekström back in full force for the first time since the Dakar, is determined to thwart his plans.

Things are getting very tight in the Red Bull Off-Road Junior

On 18 October, a driver from Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA will stand on the T3 podium in Merzouga. The question is which one, because the entire field is on tenterhooks: only nine points separate the top three teams! Mitch Guthrie took the lead when he won the Desafío Ruta 40 (Argentina), but his American compatriot Austin Jones, who won the Dakar in this category, is only three points behind. Seth Quintero, winner of Abu Dhabi together with his German co. Dennis Zenz, is nine points behind. Meanwhile, T4 champion, Rokas Baciuška (Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team), will take the fight to the big guns of T3. His absence in his favourite category opens the door to a potential new winner in Morocco. You also have to keep an eye on João Ferreira, who is testing himself in T4 in a South Racing Can-Am. Italian driver Rebecca Busi (FN Speed Team), who finished second in the Sonora Rally, can still secure a place on the final W2RC podium if she performs well in Morocco.

Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota Gazoo Racing - leader in the overall FIA drivers' standings with 189 points): "It is very nice to take part in this race because it is one of the best races to develop, test new things and prepare for Dakar. I'm very happy with our performance this year, now we have to score a lot of points here to win the championship."

Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Overdrive Racing - second overall in the FIA Drivers' Championship with 138 points): "We are racing a lot, we are gaining more experience and I feel like I am growing up with every race. It's not easy for us. To catch up with Nasser, I think it's about securing our second place, fighting, gaining experience and preparing for the Dakar. It's a very good race, there are many good riders. I think seven or eight riders can win stages! It's not easy to even stay in the top five."

Sébastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid): "We don't work much with Fabian Lurquin, so we have to restart a bit, but we are confident. The car is still good and we will try to do a good job. The goal is also to gain some experience to do that. We need to prepare for the Dakar because we haven't done many races yet and now we have a few days. The goal is to reach the finish line and avoid the problems, that's the basis of our approach. And if we feel good, we'll push."

Mitch Guthrie (Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA by BFG - leader in the overall FIA T3 drivers' standings with 174 points): "I feel good, I'm looking forward to this race. It's been a long season, we've had ups and downs. To win in Argentina and take the lead in the championship is great. I wouldn't say I feel pressure, it's more like I'm looking forward to the race! When you race, you have to behave like that: Not feeling the pressure, just feeling good doing what you're supposed to do." (ASO)