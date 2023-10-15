Familiar picture in Morocco: Al-Attiyah and Toyota in front

Dust was on everyone's lips as the drivers arrived in Zagora. Nasser Al-Attiyah, who started the race in 38th place in the morning, had to fight his way past many of his rivals to make up his deficit in the prologue. In Zagora, the Qatari took command of the Rally of Morocco, where he is aiming for his seventh success. He had a lead of 2:19 minutes over Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Overdrive Racing) with his German co-driver Timo Gottschalk and 3:38 over Sébastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme). Carlos Sainz (Audi Sport) was fourth at 3:55, Guerlain Chicherit (Overdrive Racing) fifth at 6:51 and Mister Dakar Peterhansel (Audi Sport) sixth at 9:19.

In T3, Eryk Goczal continued to amaze. The youngest winner in Dakar history made a winning debut in the Lightweight Prototypes yesterday with his T4 victory at the age of 18. This Saturday he confirmed his performance by winning the stage 29 seconds ahead of Seth Quintero (Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA by BFG). This saw the Pole take the lead, just 38 seconds ahead of the American. In T4, it was also a newcomer to the category who moved from T3 to T4 and seemed destined for victory. Joao Ferreira, winner of yesterday's prologue, eventually lost out to Italian Enrico Gaspari and Spaniard Juan Manuel Mana (Automode e) in his new South Racing Can-Am.

The two W2RC FIA leaders, Nasser Al-Attiyah and Yazeed Al-Rajhi, put in their usual dominant performance to take victory in the special stage and overall. Sébastien Loeb (third) was ahead of Juan Cruz Yacopini (eighth), but he will need to close an 8-point gap to dislodge the Argentine from third place in the championship.

Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota Gazoo Racing): "If anyone could complain about the dust today, it would be me! There was a lot of dust at the start, but that was the situation we had to deal with. We overtook twenty-one cars. After that, after about 200 kilometres, everything had calmed down and we were able to reach a good speed in the last 100 kilometres. I am quite satisfied. Tomorrow we will go to the front and try to attack, then we will see what we do Come on, we can do it."

Sebastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme): "It was a clean stage, with no mistakes and no punctures. The start was not easy. We started 12th and there was a lot of dust. I caught up with Terranova quickly, I had no problems overtaking him because he had a puncture. Then I got close to Peterhansel, who was going quite fast, and I stayed behind him for a long time without being able to overtake him. I finally succeeded, but he caught up with me in the dunes. Our third place tomorrow will not be bad, we will have less dust. The two in front were very fast today and I'm sure they will be again tomorrow. We will try to have another good stage."