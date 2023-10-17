Morocco: Loeb chases leader and champ Al-Attiyah

On the third of five stages at the finale of the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) in Morocco, leader Nasser Al-Attiyah, already established as the new champion, has a new rival for victory in Sébastien.

Nine-time record rally world champion Sébastien Loeb has replaced the Saudi Arabian-German Toyota team Yazeed Al-Rajhi/Timo Gottschalk as the runner-up to the leading new and old champion Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota Hilux) in the Prodrive Hunter after the third of five stages of the Morocco Rally, finale of the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship. Loeb was 6:16 minutes behind five-time Dakar winner Al-Attiyah and 42 seconds ahead of Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk.

Three stages have been completed in the Morocco Rally, two are still to come. In the desert, the final battle for points for the World Rally Raid Championship will be fought. While some winners like Al-Attiyah have already secured their titles, there are still some prizes to be determined in this season finale before the Dakar Rally 2024.

Nasser Al-Attiyah started the third stage knowing that he had already done enough to take the FIA W2RC T1 drivers' title for the second year in a row. However, the five-time Dakar winner and co-driver Mathieu Baumel still have big ambitions in Morocco. The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver leads the rally by more than six minutes from Sébastien Loeb in second place and is aiming for a seventh Morocco Rally win in his distinguished off-road career.

"We are at the end of the third stage in Morocco and have a good lead. I hope to get another good result tomorrow because we want to win this race," preaches the new and old champion Al-Attiyah.

It was mixed fortunes for Team Audi Sport as the Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergvist race teams look to get fit ahead of the upcoming Dakar. Ekström took a stage win on Monday in his Audi RS Q E-Tron, six seconds ahead of Al-Attiyah and 34 seconds ahead of Loeb, while Sainz had a mechanical problem and dropped from fourth to 20th. Peterhansel remains in contention for the overall podium. He finished fourth overall (+ 19:39) after three stages in Morocco.

"It was not the best day for us today. We had a puncture after 100 km and some adjustments to the settings didn't work for us. Everything is generally fine, we are learning a lot every day. We are getting more and more information and this will help us in the next Dakar," said 14-time Dakar record winner Peterhansel.

The battle for W2RC supremacy between three Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presented by BFGoodrich drivers in the T3 class looks set to go down to the wire. Before the final round of the championship, Mitch Guthrie Jr, Austin "AJ" Jones and Seth Quintero were separated by just nine points. After three stages in Morocco, it is now Quintero and his German co-driver Dennis Zenz who have secured pole position for glory.

"The rally went really well for us. Now we have about 600 race kilometres to go, so we will keep fighting all the way," Quintero said.

Drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Dania Akeel were both in the top 10 overall in the T3 race. Gutiérrez, of the Red Bull Can-Am Factory team, is currently fourth overall, while Akeel is eighth in her Wevers Sport-prepared Taurus T3 Max.

"In general, things are going well for us here in Morocco. We had some problems with navigation and also some punctures. In this rally you have to be very careful not to have too many problems on the stage," explained Cristina Gutiérrez.