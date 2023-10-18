Day 4: Loeb out, Al-Attiyah in trouble, Al-Rajhi leads

The fourth stage of the Morocco Rally, the finale of the World Rally Raid Championship, shook up the standings, with Nasser Al-Attiyah, who had been leading until then, dropping to P9, Sébastien Loeb retiring and Yazeed Al-Rajhi leading.

The new and old champion Nasser Al-Attiyah was on course for his seventh triumph in the Morocco Rally as the leader in the Toyota Hilux. Eleven kilometres before the end of the 343 km long stage from Zagora to Merzouga, the Toyota Hilux of five-time Dakar winner Al-Attiyah, which had been running flawlessly so far, became vulnerable.

Let's face it: we were already preparing to report on Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel's (Toyota) seventh victory in the Morocco Rally when the double world champion tackled the dunes of Merzouga on Tuesday. As two-time stage winners who had been in the lead since the start in Agadir, nothing seemed to stop them. But as in any sport, nothing is certain before crossing the finish line. Then the breakdown that forced the Qatari-French duo to take more than an hour to repair happened just 11 km before the end of the special stage. But the Qatari was forewarned. At around 230 km, the red alert sounded in the passenger compartment of the Toyota Hilux T1+. "After 100 km, the connecting shaft to the rear axle differential broke," Nasser Al-Attiyah explained in the bivouac. "I thought the problem was with the gearbox. We continued in traction mode, which was not easy to manage in the dunes at the end of the route. Then the driveshaft broke on us."

Toyota's seven years will therefore end without a final victory in the Rally du Maroc. Which doesn't really upset Nasser Al-Attiyah. "We gave our best in this rally. It was not our day, it was rally bad luck. Sometimes things can happen to you. But we are happy with our performance and we will try to finish better tomorrow."

This stage was the undoing of another star: Sébastien Loeb. The nine-time record rally champion crashed his Prodrive Hunter and had to retire in P2. He was fastest on the Zagora - Merzouga leg at the time of the incident, having overtaken both Al-Attiyah's Toyota Hilux and Mattias Ekström's Audi.

"I catch Nasser very early," explained Loeb. "I think he had a puncture before so he changed the wheel. I was in his dust, but he was already in Ekström's dust. So I tried to catch him because I knew it was already three minutes when I passed Nasser and then I was first on the track, doing my job and trying to keep the rhythm. I didn't know if the others were lagging behind. I didn't know if he was 20 metres or two kilometres behind, I had no idea. So I tried to keep the rhythm and again it was a very difficult place for the first car. All the bikes were going on that line, the line was not 100% correct, we were 10 metres too far on the right. But the bikes jumped over the hole and I didn't see it until I was in it, so. We had practically regained the lead in the rally before we got stuck at low speed in a crevasse that the motorbikes ran over. Rally-raiding can be cruel sometimes. But with every rally, with every kilometre, we continue to learn for the future."

Third in the morning, Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi and his German co-driver Timo Gottschalk in the Toyota Hilux took advantage and took the lead, almost four minutes ahead of 14-time Dakar record winner Stéphane Peterhansel in the Audi RS e-tron. The Argentinian Jean-Cruz Yacopini (Toyota Hilux) now inherited third place (+ 24:10).