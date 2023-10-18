Timo Gottschalk: Winner in Morocco and Vice Champion

German Timo Gottschalk and his Saudi Arabian driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi won the Rally Morocco, the final of the World Rally Raid Championship, in the Toyota Hilux and consolidated their runner-up position.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk finished the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) season in the best possible way in Overdrive Racing's Toyota Hilux. Al-Rajhi became the tenth different driver to win the Morocco Rally, a real preparatory event before the Dakar, and secured the honorary title of W2RC runner-up ahead of Juan Cruz Yacopini (Overdrive Racing) and Sébastien Loeb (BRX).

After the five stages, Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk were 34:17 minutes ahead of Toyota colleagues Krotov/Zhiltsov and 43:03 minutes ahead of Roma/Harao Bravo in the new Ford Ranger.



Nasser Al-Attiyah, who got into big trouble with his Toyota Hilux on the last stage after leading until the fourth stage, was 19th in the T1 classification (+ 14:10:21), he had already defended his WRC title earlier thanks to his two stage wins. The 14-time Dakar record winner, who was still second on Tuesday, lost a lot of time in the Audi RS e-tron on the last one and had to settle for 12th place (+ 3:06:23). 15th place (+ 3:46:53) went to his team mate Carlos Sainz. Mattias Ekström saved the Ingolstadt honour in eighth position (+ 1:45:14). Like other teams, Morocco served Audi as a dress rehearsal for the 2024 Dakar Rally.

"I'm really happy about this victory," he said upon his arrival in Merzouga, at the foot of the dunes. The season started for us with a bad result at the Dakar (note:86th overall after technical problems). Fortunately, we didn't give up and our performances continued to improve throughout the year. We are on the right track."

It is true that Yazeed Al-Rajhi took advantage of the mechanical setbacks of leaders Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel (Toyota) and Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin in the penultimate stage. "In this Morocco Rally, the battle was tough. We were always in front. Without problems from our competitors, we were still on the virtual podium. My co-driver Timo did a good job"

Yazeed Al-Rajhi will present himself as one of the favourites for the 2024 Dakar, which will be held in his country from 5 January. "I am looking forward to it, I feel ready and I want to fight." An event where his best result is a 3rd place in 2022.

Com4eback of Roma





And one more person was happy, that was Nani Roma, who achieved his first podium finish with third place in new Ford Ranger T1+, jointly developed by M-Sport and Neil Woodridge Motorsport (NWM).





Spanish driver Roma, who beat cancer in 2022, has never been a lightning rod. That he won the 2014 Dakar was thanks to team instructions from X-Raid, which had forbidden his teammate Stéphane Peterhansel from overtaking him at the end of the course. But the Catalan compensates for this speed deficit with wisdom and very high rally-raid experience. The 2023 Morocco Rally was a new proof of this. Nani Roma had no other goal than to finish in the top 10 and collect kilometres and data with a still young vehicle. His goal was already achieved on the third stage, which he finished in tenth place, 42 minutes behind the then leaders Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel (Toyota). But two days later, Nani Roma and his co-driver Alex Haro arrived in Merzouga in third place (+43 minutes on Al-Rajhi-Gottschalk).





Nani Roma on his advancement: "I know Raid racing. We have to put things in perspective and remember that there is a lot to learn. Sometimes a good result leads to erasing all the areas that need improvement. Let's stay humble, even though I am very happy, I will not say the opposite. The team did a great job this week, despite never having participated in a W2RC round before. We all learned a lot of things. Let's keep it up and not let this podium upset us."



