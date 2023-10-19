Al-Attiyah: No 7th victory in Morocco, but champion

Drama reigned in the dunes until the last kilometre of the Morocco 2023 Rally. Winners were crowned in all categories at the fifth and final race of the World Rally Raid Championship.

Before the finish line was crossed in Merzouga, it was already clear that Nasser Al-Attiyah was the 2023 FIA W2RC car class drivers' champion. Race wins in Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Argentina earlier in the season meant Al-Attiyah needed just a handful of points to win back-to-back championships in Morocco.

"I am so happy to win the World Rally Raid Championship again. We were determined to defend our title this year," enthused five-time Dakar winner Al-Attiyah, who led until the fourth stage and had to give up his seventh victory in the Morocco Rally, the finale of the World Rally Raid Championship, due to major problems with the Toyota Hilux on the last of the five stages, finishing in P19. The Morocco Rally was won by his brand colleagues Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk.

Al-Attiyah and co-driver Mathieu Baumel have had a remarkable couple of years in their Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+. Not only did they win the 2022 and 2023 W2RC titles, but the pair also gave Toyota Gazoo Racing victory in the last two editions of the Dakar.

For most of the year, Sébastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin were Al-Attiyah and Baumel's closest rivals in their BRX Prodrive Hunter. Loeb was back behind the wheel in Morocco to prepare intensively for the Dakar Rally in early January 2024. "We hadn't driven the car since April in Mexico, so it was important for us to get the feeling back before the next Dakar," explained nine-time record rally champion Loeb.

The Team Audi Sport squads of Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergvist were also preparing for the next Dakar trip to Saudi Arabia. Peterhansel and Ekström's stage wins proved that the pace and power of the Audi RS Q E-Tron should not be underestimated. T1 rookie Guillaume de Mevius and co-driver François Cazalet also learned many lessons in the desert. After moving up from T3, this duo successfully brought their Hilux across the finish line in 12th place overall in Morocco.

The battle for the top spot in the T3 class was exciting right down to the last metre of the championship, so it was no surprise that the competition only ended in the final stages of the last rally season. The winner across the finish line in Merzouga was 21-year-old Seth Quintero with his German co-driver Dennis Zenz. Quintero and Zenz celebrated on the roof of their Can-Am when they were told of their championship win.

"This championship seems to be a long time coming, we have been close in previous years. Even this year we had so many ups and downs. We knew we just had to go for it and we did!" cheered Quintero.

Quintero's fellow Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presented BFGoodrich drivers were still able to reward themselves with top three finishes in W2RC after successful seasons. Mitch Guthrie Jr. and co-driver Kellon Walch finished second overall in the championship after wins in their MCE-5 car in Mexico and Argentina. Meanwhile, Dakar winners Austin "AJ" Jones and co-driver Gustavo Gugelmin finished third overall in this year's W2RC T3 competition.

"We had ups and downs in this rally and we are happy to finish the last day with a stage win. It was a tough battle for the championship all the way through," said Guthrie.

Elsewhere in the T3 race, Cristina Gutiérrez and co-driver Pablo Moreno finished third in the Morocco Rally. "To finish the championship with a strong result is good for us, especially with the Dakar coming up," Gutiérrez said.

For Dania Akeel and co-driver Sébastien Delaunay, Morocco gave them sixth overall as they got used to their Taurus T3 Max prepared by Wevers Sport. "We had a lot of time in the dunes to get to know the car a bit better. It was a great race and really good preparation for the Dakar," noted Akeel.