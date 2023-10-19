Ups and downs for Audi at the Morocco Rally

Three stage victories for innovative Audi RS Q e-tron at the finale of the World Rally Raid Championship, all three Audi RS Q e-tron at the finish of the Morocco Rally, the dress rehearsal for the Dakar Rally 2024.

The Ingolstadt conclusion from the fielding of the three Audi RS Q e-tron in the Morocco Rally, which was classified as a dress rehearsal for the next Dakar Rally at the beginning of January 2024, is rather modest:

Team Audi Sport received no reward for a strong recovery at the Morocco Rally: Stéphane Peterhansel and co-driver Edouard Boulanger had improved from sixth place to second on the penultimate day. However, a defective water pump on the final day robbed the two French Audi Sport drivers of the chance of a top result. The two other Audi driver pairings Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz also experienced ups and downs during the more than 2,200-kilometre desert rally.

At the Morocco Rally, the innovative Audi RS Q e-tron with electric drive, high-voltage battery and energy converter proved its competitiveness with three stage victories.

Before the final day, there was even a chance of a podium result: After Stéphane Peterhansel and his compatriot Edouard Boulanger had fallen behind in the first half of the rally due to two punctures and a navigation error, they started the penultimate stage in fourth place, almost 20 minutes behind. They won the stage and moved to within 3.49 minutes of the leaders after two competitors had fallen far behind on this, the longest stage at 343 kilometres. On the last day, however, damage to a water pump forced them to abandon the competition for overall victory. They ended up in 47th place.

"It's a shame that Stéphane and Edouard were not rewarded for their good performances," said Audi Motorsport Director Rolf Michl. "We were aware from last year how tough and demanding the Morocco Rally is. We have experienced repeated setbacks this year that thwarted a smooth rally for all three cars. That is why Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz did not advance further in the final result. However, the development work and the individual performances of all three driver crews demand great respect. With a total of three stage victories, Audi showed what is possible on the six rally days."

The rally had started for Audi with a best time by Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist in the prologue. When the two Swedes got lost on the first special stage a day later and missed a mandatory waypoint, they received a one-hour penalty. A puncture on the second stage and driving in the dust of competitors cost the number 206 Audi RS Q e-tron further time. With a best time on the third stage, former DTM champion and rallycross world champion Ekström underlined his ambitions. From 55th place after the first stage, Ekström and Bergkvist fought their way up to ninth place in the final result.

Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz systematically improved on the first three days of the desert rally. After sixth position in the prologue and fourth place on the first stage, the two Spaniards achieved the second-best time the following day. However, a leak in an oil circuit of the power transmission forced Sainz to stop repeatedly on the third stage. As a result, more than two and a half hours were lost and Audi number 209 dropped from third to 30th place. Damage to a water pump cost the Spaniards further time on the final day. They reached the finish in 22nd position.

Sven Quandt, Team Principal of Q Motorsport, looks back on an intense time in Morocco with his team: "We have once again experienced how close success and defeat can be in motorsport. A big thank you goes to our drivers and co-drivers and the whole team for three weeks of hard work from the start of our test until today in the desert. We can now go at the pace that we lacked in the Dakar Rally. At the same time, we have seen where there is still work to be done. Everyone knows what still needs to be done in the months leading up to the Dakar Rally." (Audi)