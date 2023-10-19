Champions 2023: Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel and Toyota

Nasser Al-Attiyah had to give up his seventh victory in the Rally Morocco, Final World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) due to mechanical problems on the Toyota Hilux on the final day, but he became champion once again.

The 2023 World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) ended with the Morocco Rally, the fifth and final round of the season. On the relatively short final stage of 152 km, five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Mathieu Baumel brought their GR DKR Hilux T1+ to the final bivouac in Merzouga with a time loss of more than 13 hours despite mechanical problems. Before that, they were able to secure the championship crown again thanks to two stage victories. This marked the end of the 2023 W2RC season, but the Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) team had already secured the three titles for this year: Drivers' Championship; Co-Drivers' Championship; and Manufacturers' Championship.

The 2023 Morocco Rally comprised five timed stages starting in the coastal city of Agadir and finishing in the eastern city of Merzouga. The total distance of the event was 2,240 km, including connecting sections between stages and bivouacs. The event is an important part of the W2RC season as it not only serves as the final race of the year, but also provides a valuable opportunity for teams to test their latest vehicle models in real-life conditions similar to those of the Dakar in Saudi Arabia.

For TGR, the event was an opportunity to further test and validate the updates to its GR DKR Hilux T1+, and also for Nasser to secure the drivers' title for the second time. The co-driver title as well as the manufacturer's title had already been awarded one round earlier. The Morocco Rally was won by Yazeed Al Rajhi and his co-driver Timo Gottschalk in a privately entered Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux T1+. The pair drove an even and clean race to secure their first victory in the Morocco Rally and second place in the W2RC.

Nasser Al-Attiyah: "For me, winning a second W2RC title is an incredible feeling. It all started when we won the Dakar Rally in January, but to be standing here now as a double W2RC champion can't be happier. I want to thank Toyota Gazoo Racing and the whole team that helped build and maintain our GR DKR Hilux T1+ for their hard work and strong support."

Mathieu Baumel: "Wow, what a feeling. Yes, I already won the co-driver title on the last round, but now we have all three W2RC titles for the second time in a row. Rally Morocco wasn't easy, but we managed to do what was necessary to bring all the titles home and I'm very proud of what we achieved." (Toyota Gazoo Racing).

Rally Morocco final standings

POS. TEAM APPLICANT TIME/Dif. 1 Y. Al Rajhi (SAU) / T. Gottschalk (DEU) OVERDRIVE RACING 14:49:09 2 D. Krotov (KGZ) / K. Zhiltsov (KGZ) OVERDRIVE RACING +34:17 3 N. Roma (ESP) / A. Bravo (ESP) M-SPORT FORD +43:03 4 J. Yacopini (ARG) / D. Carreras (ESP) OVERDRIVE RACING +57:08 5 E. Amos (ITA) / P. Ceci (ITA) OVERDRIVE RACING +1:00:13 19 N. Al-Attiyah (QAT) / M. Baumel (FRA) TOYOTA GAZOO RACING +14:10:01

W2RC - Stand Driver:

POS. DRIVER BEWRBER POINTS 1 N. AL-ATTIYAH (QAT) TOYOTA GAZOO RACING 205 2 Y. AL RAJHI (SAU) OVERDRIVE RACING 181 3 J. YACOPINI (ARG) OVERDRIVE RACING 132 4 S. LOEB (FRA) BAHRAIN RAID XTREME 112 5 S. HALPERN (ARG) X-RAID MINI 89

W2RC - Stand Co-Driver:



POS. BEIFAHER APPLICANT POINTS 1 M. BAUMEL (FRA) TOYOTA GAZOO RACING 205 2 T. GOTTSCHALK (GER) OVERDRIVE RACING 162 3 D. OLIVERAS (ESP) OVERDRIVE RACING 132 4 F. LURQUIN (BEL) BAHRAIN RAID XTREME 112 5 B. GRAUE (ARG) X-RAID MINI 98

W2RC - Stand Manufacturer:



