FIA Cup for Cross-Country Bajas 2024 published

Within the framework of the FIA World Motorsport Council, the calendars for the 2024 season of the "FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas" and "FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas"" were published. A few weeks earlier, the FIA World Rally Raid Championship had already announced its races for next year.



The total of 18 events will be held in 13 countries worldwide: in South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North Africa. There are a few changes to the 2023 season: The Italy Baja and the Baja Greece swap series: The Italy Baja will be part of the European Cup in 2024 and the Baja Greece of the World Cup. In the FIA World Rally Raid Championship, the BP Ultimate Rally Raid event in Portugal is part of the calendar for the first time.



This season, Krzysztof Holowczyc and Lukasz Kurzeja won the FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas. This weekend, Joao Ferreira and Filipe Palmeiro will fight for a top position in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas in the Mini JCW Rally Plus at the Baja Portalegre. The final event is the Dubai International Baja. In the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, X-raid secured second place in the manufacturers' standings.



Points system

Points are awarded according to the results of the individual stages and the overall result. From the 2024 season onwards, the crew will retain its points from the stage classification - even in the event that it does not finish the event.



Marathon events (e.g. Dakar Rally)

General classification: 50, 40, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3 and 2.

Stage classification: 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1.



Rally and Baja events

General classification: 30, 25, 20, 17, 15, 13, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3 and 2.

Stage classification: 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1.



Constructors classification

Each constructor can enter a maximum of three teams in each event. Only the top two teams will receive points, which will be awarded according to the above scale. (X-raid)



Calendar 2024



FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas

08-10/02/ Saudi Baja (KSA) 22-25/05/ Baja Greece (GRE) 26-28/07/ Baja Spain (ESP) 22-25/08/ Baja Poland (POL) 22-25/08/ Baja Portalegre (POR) 22-25/08/ Qatar Intern. Baja (QAT) 22-25/08/ Dubai Intern. Baja (UAE) 22-25/08/ Jordan Baja (JOR)



FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas

02-04/05/ TT Dehesa Extremadura (ESP) 04-07/07/ Italian Baja (ITA) 08-11/08/ HunGarian Baja (HUN) 19-22/09/ Baja TT Sharish (POR) 07-09/11/ Baja Troia (TUR)



FIA World Rally-Raid Championship