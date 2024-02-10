Baja Saudi: Gottschalk leads Al-Rajhi to 7th victory

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Overdrive Yazeed Al-Rajhi and his German co-driver Timo Gottschalk secured victory by 38 seconds in their Toyota Hilux from Overdrive at the Baja Saudi, the first round of the FIA Baja Cup.

With seven victories, Al-Rajhi is now the most successful participant in the history of the event. Gottschalk won the event for the fourth time, having been successful in 2011 with Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah and in 2015 and 2016 with Al-Rajhi. Portuguese driver Jao Ferreira in a Mini finished second, 38 seconds behind, ahead of Lithuanian Rkoas Basiuska (+ 1:08) in another Toyota Hilux from Overdrive.



Al-Rajhi said: "I am very happy. Very enjoyable rally and my seventh win. It's always nice to win here. I never expected to be a Baja or cross-country specialist, but my first win here opened my eyes to this kind of racing. I really enjoy it. Now I'm going from the dunes to skiing in the Alps ... and then I'll be back racing for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge."



"We are looking forward to opening the Baja season with a win in Hail," continued Gottschalk. "This is particularly important for Yazeed. We had strong competition around us. It wasn't easy. We pulled out a good lead on the first day, but we knew that it wasn't going to be easy to pull away today. Sometimes we had no lines at all and there were tracks leading in all directions. You really had to be alert. We weren't allowed to drive slowly. It was a nice rally."



Al-Rajhi wants to retain his national title and win the FIA World Bajas Cup. He set the fourth fastest time on the final stage behind Ferreira, Yacopini and Baciuška, but that was enough to secure a narrow victory and get his bid for the FIA World Baja Cup title off to a perfect start. (Overdrive)