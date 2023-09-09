Misano, race 1: Alvaro Carpe wins, Rosenthaler 14th.

The 13th round of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in Misano offered the spectators an exciting race. In the end, Alvaro Carpe prevailed against champion Angel Piqueras. Leo Rammerstorfer had no luck.

Rico Salmela from Finland put his KTM on pole position for the final two races of the season at the Misano World Circuit on Friday. The 15-year-old rode around the 4.2 km circuit in 1:44.897 min, setting a new lap record. Salmela also took the lead at the start of the first race on Saturday and defended it until the second lap.

Then the leading group, which consisted of eleven riders in total, had taken the leader by surprise. Salmela dropped back to the midfield and at the top it was mainly the Spanish riders who fought for the first places. Angel Piqueras, who has been the champion since the race in Assen, alternated with Marco Ruda, Alberto Ferrandez, Alvaro Carpe and Maximo Quiles at the front.

Carpe, who had already won a race at the Red Bull Ring, celebrated his second victory of the season. Behind him, Piqueras finished in second position, thus completing his twelfth podium success in 13 races. Maximo Quiles secured third place.

While Jakob Rosenthaler scored two points with 14th place, Leo Rammerstorfer crashed already in the first lap. Also unlucky were pole setter Salmela, Alberto Ferrandez, Marco Morelli and Guido Pini, who all crashed on the last lap. In the championship Piqueras is ahead of Carpe and Martinez, Rosenthaler is 20th.

Result, Misano, Race 1 (9.9.):

1st Alvaro Carpe, 15 laps in 26:41.326 min.

2nd Angel Piqueras, + 0,403 sec

3rd Maximo Quiles, + 1,071

4th Marcos Ruda, + 1.117

5th Ruche Moodley, + 1.268

6th Jacob Roulstone, + 1.288

7th Cormac Buchanan, + 1,435

8th Alberto Ferrandez, + 11,830

9th Lorenz Luciano, + 14.039

10th Edoardo Boggio, + 16.685



Also:

14th Jakob Rosenthaler, + 17.376

Standings after 13 of 14 races:

1. Piqueras, 293 points. 2. Carpe 187. 3. Quiles 147. 4. Salmela 123. 5. Ferrandez 121. 6. Roulstone 119. 7. Ruda 101. 8. O'Gorman 97. 9. Morelli 88. 10. Moodley 82. - Further: 20. Rosenthaler 20. 25. Rammerstorfer 2.