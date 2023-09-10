Misano, Race 2: Piqueras makes history

Ángel Piqueras was confirmed as the 2023 Rookies Cup champion early on, and with his victory in Sunday's final, the Spaniard made himself the most successful rider in the Road to MotoGP junior series.

As in the first Misano race, a large leading group of 14 riders formed in the final race of the season on Sunday morning. Alberto Ferrandez, in the lead with five laps to go, crashed out of the fight for victory. In the end, Ángel Piqueras won ahead of Maximo Quiles and Saturday's winner Alvaro Carpe. The top three were separated by only 0.017 sec.

In his two Cup years, Piqueras has collected a total of eleven victories, more than any other rookie before him. With his nine wins this season, he also surpassed Bo Bendsneyder, who won the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2015 with eight victories.

The Austrians could not keep up with the leading group. Jakob Rosenthaler narrowly missed the last point in 16th place, Leo Rammerstorfer had to settle for 21st.

Result Misano, race 2 (10.9.):

1st Ángel Piqueras, 15 laps in 26:39,134 min.

2nd Maximo Quiles, + 0,009 sec.

3rd Alvaro Carpe, + 0.017 sec

4th Rico Salmela, + 0.460

5th Guido Pini*, + 0.281

6th Ruche Moodley, + 0.789

7th Cormac Buchanan, + 0.853

8th Marcos Ruda, + 1.112

9th Fadillah Aditama, + 1.274

10th Jacob Roulstone, + 1.628



Also:

16th Jacob Rosenthaler, + 11.664

21st Leo Rammerstorfer, + 32,696



*= one place back ("track limits" in the last lap)

Rookies Cup final standings after 14 races:

1st Piqueras, 318 points. 2. Carpe 203. 3. Quiles 167. 4. Salmela 136. 5. Roulstone 125. 6. Ferrandez 121. 7. Ruda 109. 8. O'Gorman 97. 9. Moodley 92. 10. Morelli 91. - Furthermore: 20. Rosenthaler 22. 25. Rammerstorfer 2.