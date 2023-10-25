Red Bull Rookies Cup: Seven dates next year

The world's fastest teenagers will be on the road again in 2024 as part of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. The young riders will be able to demonstrate their talent on seven race weekends.

Next year, 26 two-wheeled talents will again be able to recommend themselves for a World Championship career as part of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. The calendar for 2024 includes a two-day test in April in Jerez. The Spanish circuit, which hosted the first Rookies Cup race in 2007, will also host the World Championship opener a few weeks later.

In the debut race of the rookie series, a certain Johann Zarco finished third, this year's winner of the MotoGP race at Phillip Island crowned himself Rookies Cup champion that year. He was also the first rookie to win a World Championship race, beating the competition in the 125cc class in Japan in 2011.

After the season opener in 2024, the rookies will meet again at Le Mans. At the Bugatti circuit this year, Rookies Cup overall winner Angel Piqueras enjoyed two victories en route to a new record of nine triumphs this season.

Next up for the Rookies is the championship round at Mugello before heading to Assen for the fourth race weekend. After the race weekend at the traditional circuit, it's off to Spielberg for the Red Bull Ring, where Pedro Acosta won all four races held there over two weekends in the 2020 Covid season. The Spaniard won the Moto3 World Championship the following year and leads the Moto2 World Championship this year.

For the second last race weekend of the 2024 season, it's back to Spain, more precisely to Aragón. Jorge Martin triumphed there in the 2014 season, having already been crowned Rookies Cup champion. This year, he is fighting for the world championship crown in the MotoGP class.

The final will take place in Misano, where Danny Kent prevailed in a race in 2010. At the time, the Briton lost the title to Jake Gagne by one point. Kent set a milestone in Moto3 in 2015 when he became the first rookie to be crowned champion of the entry-level World Championship class.

Provisional calendar Red Bull Rookies Cup 2024

11.04.-12.04. Jerez, Spain (test)

27.04.-28.04. Jerez, Spain

11.05.-12.05. Le Mans, France

01.06.-02.06. Mugello, Italy

29.06.-30.06. Assen, Netherlands

17.08.-18.08. Spielberg, Austria

31.08.-01.09. Aragón, Spain

07.09.-08.09. Misano, Italy