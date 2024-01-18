Lenoxx Phommara moves up into the 2024 Rookies field

Good news for the Swiss GP scene: Lenoxx Phommara (17) will compete in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2024 after all - "the perfect world championship school" according to Tom Lüthi.

Atthe selection event in Guadix in October, no German-speaking young rider initially cleared the selection hurdle, but now there is some good news: Lenoxx Phommara will compete in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2024.

The 17-year-old Swiss rider, who finished the Northern Talent Cup 2023 in second place overall, slipped into the field of riders and will contest the prestigious "Road to MotoGP" series alongside the FIM JuniorGP (formerly Junior World Championship).

Lenoxx Phommara said that he received an unexpected call from Austria in mid-January: "The decision to accept was actually made immediately. However, it wasn't until later that I realised what it actually meant: the Red Bull Rookies Cup not only gives me a lot of riding time and the chance to compete with like-minded people on standardised equipment, it also gives me access to one of the most exciting junior networks in our sport. I'm really looking forward to getting to know a lot of new tracks, getting stronger in terms of mindset and also athletically and hopefully competing at the front."

Tom Lüthi, 125cc World Champion in 2005, two-time Moto2 runner-up and 17-time GP winner, is delighted that his compatriot has been given this opportunity: "The Red Bull Rookies Cup is the perfect world championship school. Everyone rides the same material and fights with the same resources. The experience on the Moto3 motorbikes and the battle in a tight field of riders is ideal in combination with the FIM JuniorGP and is therefore seen as the springboard to the world championship. The season will certainly be very intensive for Lenoxx, but at least as instructive. I wish him every success and lots of fun!"

Sergio Phommara, Lenoxx's father and manager, knows that inclusion in the Red Bull Rookies driver line-up is not only relevant for the driver's development but also for the long-term financing of a racing career. "For us, it is a sign of credibility that we can pass on 1:1 to potential sponsors. It shows that Lenoxx also has what it takes to be a professional in the eyes of the world's leading motorcycling experts - we are laying the foundations for a successful long-term career and therefore for a sensible investment by sponsors in Lenoxx's development."

For Lenoxx Phommara, the 2024 season begins with the Junior GP opener in Misano/Italy on 21 April, followed by the first race weekend of the Red Bull Rookies Cup exactly one week later in Jerez/Spain. Parallel to the two championships, he is also completing the Sport KV apprenticeship at the Talent Campus Bodensee.

Provisional Red Bull Rookies Cup calendar 2024

11.04.-12.04. Jerez, Spain (test)

27.04-28.04. Jerez, Spain

11/05-12/05 Le Mans, France

01/06-02/06 Mugello, Italy

29/06-30/06 Assen, Netherlands

17/08-18/08 Spielberg, Austria

31 Aug - 01 Sep Aragón, Spain

07.09.-08.09. Misano, Italy