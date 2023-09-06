Honda Challenge goes to Bradl junior Irmscher

The Honda Talent Challenge 2023 has been decided after an exciting final in Luxembourg. After their basic training, the successful teenagers can now position themselves for their further path.

With two victories in both races at the test track of tyre manufacturer Goodyear in Luxembourg, Richard Irmscher secured overall victory in the Honda Talent Challenge 2023 last weekend, which took place as part of the Moto Trophy finals. The 14-year-old from Team ADAC Sachsen thus recommended himself for the Northern Talent Cup, which will be held throughout Europe next year.

Behind Irmscher, there was another shift in the overall standings. Ben Wiegner was unable to rival his rival's two victories, but with two second places he moved up to second place overall. Last year's winner of the Challenge, Thias Wenzel, had to admit defeat to his two opponents in both races and thus ended up in third place in the overall standings.

The future of the young talents, who all want to advance to the Northern Talent Cup, will be decided in an evaluation course. In any case, the riders will have plenty of experience and thus a strong recommendation. After all, they will be riding the same Honda NSF 250 racing motorbikes that the girls and boys have been using for the past three years in the Moto Trophy events. And where this opportunity will also be offered next year.

Further information on the events will be published on the homepage at www.klassik-motorsport.com or honda-talent.com.

Final standings Honda Talent Challenge 2023

1st Richard Irmscher 174 points

2nd Ben Wiegener 138 points

3rd Thias Wenzel 132 points

4th Anina Urlaß 110 points

5th Valdemar Mellgren 74 points

6th Travis Rooker 39 points

7th Emma Hellström 37 points

8th Adam Vyskocil 24 points