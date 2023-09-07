Many Alfas are the death of the Mini Cooper

The main protagonists of the final drama in September 55 years ago were the title contenders Christian Schmarje (Hamburg, Mini Cooper S 1300) and Herbert Schultze (Berlin, Alfa Romeo GTA) as well as Alfa Romeo Germany in Frankfurt.

The starting position: Schultze and Schmarje each brought seven victories and one second place from previous races in their respective 1600 and 1300 cc classes. Thus, they entered the final with equal points. It was to be expected that both would win their classes again and thus have to share the title.

In order to prevent this and to help the Alfa-Romeo brand to the sole title if possible, Alfa Germany boss Dr Giancarlo de Bona put a supposedly great idea into practice and rounded up a whole armada of Alfa GTAJ factory cars from Milan as well as other private GTA/Js from Germany as additional competition for Schmarje's Mini Cooper. Thus Mini man Schmarje faced a miraculous Alfa proliferation at the start of the final weekend in his 1300cc class.

I was there at the time to report for various daily newspapers and had information in advance about what was planned. According to this, the Schmarje-Mini was to be beaten by at least one of the eight Alfa's in order to secure Alfa Romeo the sole title if Schultze won at the same time. While Schultze again easily won his 1.6 litre class, the Alfa pack brutally fell over Schmarje's Mini Copper in the 1300 class race.

The 10-lap race on the big Hockenheim circuit turned into a nasty slaughter, with only three of eight Alfa's seeing the chequered flag. In the end, even the most heroic resistance was of no help, Schmarje and his Mini Cooper were defeated by Dieter Gleich in the Alfa GTJ.

For Schultze and Alfa Romeo it was the third circuit title in a row. But for the totally depressed Hamburg driver, it was "the worst and most brutal thing I have experienced in ten years of racing". The 60,000 or so spectators in the packed Motodrom were also well aware of what was going on and started a wild chorus of whistles after the 1.3-litre class had crossed the finish line.



Incidentally, the whole action was extremely embarrassing for the impeccable sportsman Schultze, especially as he himself had not been involved in any way in the plan. Even Alfa boss Dr. de Bona soon realised that the action was not exactly good for the brand's image. That is why he even apologised for what had happened in an official statement at the time.



All three main actors of the 1968 scandalous race have since died. Herbert Schultze had a fatal accident in a factory Alfa GTA at the Nürburgring during the touring car GP in July 1970 when he was only 39 years old. Christian Schmarje died on the island of Sylt in January 2016 at the age of 76 and Alfa boss Dr Giancarlo de Bona (86) in his native Italy in February 2021.



