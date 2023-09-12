DLC 2023: Rules for the participants

The only round of the German Endurance Championship DLC will take place in Oschersleben on 3 October 2023. There are some rules to be observed. The organiser will provide information.

The MSF Sauerland will host the only DLC race of the 2023 season at the beginning of October. Entries must also go to the Sauerland. A maximum of 56 teams will be admitted. In this one race, the champions for the Endurance, Moto 1000, Moto 600 classes will be decided.

Who can take part in the DLC?

"You need a team, a minimum of two riders and a maximum of three riders," explains the organiser. "Everyone competes with their motorbike or you share a motorbike (Endurance class). If everyone rides with their motorbike, the transponder will be swapped at the changeover. Those interested can find more details in the DMSB regulations.

The motorbike will be prepared in a similar way as for a trackday, e.g. oil circuit secured, chain fin, etc. All technical details can be found in the regulations . All riders of a team must have at least a DMSB B+ licence in all classes for the classification. Guest starts are also possible with a RaceCard. Both licences are issued by the DMSB.

Still in a hurry to get to the course

If you still need a licence quickly, you have to get a move on. There will be a licence course for the B+ licence on 25 September at the Hockenheimring. The theory will be taught online on 20 September in the evening and the practice will follow on 25 September during the day at the Hockenheimring as part of a trackday at Speer Racing. Bookings for the licence course can be made directly to Speer Racing.

The application for the licence at the DMSB must be made before the date. A sports examination and eye test are required.

If you want to take part as a guest starter outside the classification, you can do so without any problems with a DMSB Racecard. In this case, no licence course is necessary.