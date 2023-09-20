Four fight for title at Northern Talent Cup finals

For the first time, a driver from Germany is fighting for the title at the finale of the Northern Talent Cup: In the last two races of the season in Hockenheim (22 to 24 September) as part of the IDM, second in the standings Rocco Caspar Sessler wants to close his 15-point gap to Lenoxx Phommara (Team Phommara) and still turn the title fight in his favour. A total of four riders still have a chance to win the title at the final.



The 16-year-old Swiss Phommara is at the top of the standings with 213 points after four wins and six more podium finishes so far. Due to a difficult first race last time out at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, Rocco Caspar Sessler lost some ground. The German from the MCA Racing team had previously led the championship, but could only take two points in the first race at the Red Bull Ring and is now 15 points behind Phommara. But with three wins and five second places, the 15-year-old has already clearly shown his ability this season and remains motivated.



"I've had a lot of great experiences at the Hockenheimring and have been able to put in a lot of kilometres on the track there, so I'm really looking forward to competing with the MCA Racing Team," said Sessler. The German junior driver is realistic but determined about his chances: "It will be close with the championship, but I will give everything to win it."



His teammate Julius Ahrenkiel-Frellsen from Denmark is not only close on Sessler's heels, but also Phommara's. With an upward curve of form over the course of the season, he not only managed to take his first win at the fifth round of the season in Most, but directly a double victory. Now he is only five points behind Sessler in third place and thus within striking distance of the championship leader by 20 points.



A little further away is Martin Vincze (VM Racing Team) in fourth position. With 167 points on his account, the Hungarian theoretically still has a chance to catch Phommara, but knows himself that 46 points are hard to make up in the strong Northern Talent Cup field. Filip Novotny (DG Corse) from the Czech Republic is in 5th position and has no chance of winning the overall title.

Anakin Zelenak, meanwhile, can be quite satisfied with his first season in the Northern Talent Cup so far. The JRP Academy Racing Team driver has experienced some ups and downs, learned a lot and has 46 points on his account before the final, which puts him in twelfth place overall. The 15-year-old will not be on the grid at the Hockenheimring, however, as he suffered a broken collarbone four weeks ago while training on his bike, which has not yet fully healed.

The finale starts on Friday with the first free practice session at 09:55, followed by the second free practice at 13:35 and a third practice session at 16:50. On Saturday at 10:40, the Northern Talent Cup drivers will run their first qualifying session, which will decide the grid for the first race at 14:40. The second half-hour qualifying session will then start at 09:50 on Sunday, which in turn will decide the line-up for the second and final race of the season at 14:35. Both races will be broadcast live at www.idm.de/live.