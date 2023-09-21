IBPM Superbike Open 2023: Champion crowned - finally

Before the sprints of the International Bike Promotion Championship IBPM were held, the last race of the German Endurance Cup was on the agenda. 54 teams took up the challenge of the 2-hour race. Team Defense One started from pole, for which Danijel Peric had marked the best time in qualifying with a 1:29.2 min. After an exciting race, in which Defense One fought an intense duel with the ERT team, the #82 finished as the winner by a very narrow margin of about nine seconds and won the Moto1000 classification. ERT was crowned the best team in the Moto600, and in the Endurance classification with the one-motorcycle teams, Team Helbig took another victory. The title holders of the 2023 season were Defense One in the Moto1000. Frischebringer in the Moto600 and Team Helbig in the Endurance class.

Superbike Open on Saturday

The first showdown in the Superbike Open class followed on Saturday. We remember: In Schleiz, Rene Hennemann had been declared champion, which turned out to be a mistake after serious calculation of the points standings. Although he was unassailable ahead of Danijel Peric, Alexander Steinhaus had worked his way up so far thanks to very good results that it was not enough for the next Hennemann title. He still needed four points to close the bag.

As expected, Danijel Peric put his BMW on pole at Oschersleben, with Henne and Markus Witte next to him. Steinhaus was fifth on the grid. There was some confusion at the start of the race. The man on grid position 4, Robert Rininsland, burst a radiator hose and the start had to be interrupted. Misinterpreting the situation, Peric and Hennemann felt compelled to start anyway and originally wanted to depart for the pit lane. When both drivers realised that there was no other driver with them, they came back to the starting grid.

The start could then take place immediately thanks to the speedy removal of the fluid that had escaped from Robert's GSX R by the professional track safety team at the Motorsport Arena. Hennemann took the lead, which was taken from him by Peric in lap 3. Right behind him was his immediate championship rival Steinhaus. Despite massive efforts, Steinhaus was unable to seriously attack him. On the contrary. In the last bend of the race, he tragically crashed out and guest rider Lukas Franke crossed the finish line in third place. Hennemann would have been through with it, had it not been for the events at the beginning of the race.

The race control put the result under reserve and finally saw fit to issue sporting penalties to the two players. A 20-second time penalty and the demotion by five grid positions in race 2 for both drivers meant a third place in the points for Peric and sixth for Hennemann. With the resulting 10 points, Henne really had the title in the bag and after all the turbulence was finally and rightly able to rejoice over the title.

Superbike Open on Sunday

Race 2 on Sunday was far less spectacular. Guest rider Justus Weinke led from pole until four laps before the end, then Danijel Peric took the lead and took the victory. Hennemann did not start again, there was nothing more to win for him at this point and he did not want to risk a crash with the bike he had borrowed for the final. Alex Steinhaus was back in the race after his bike had been repaired and finished fourth and third respectively in the points classification. Robert Rininsland, whose Suzuki worked without a hitch this time, was a grenade. He catapulted from the end of the starting grid to eleventh place as early as lap 2 and steadily worked his way forward to third and second place in the points' standings.

"The MAXX Adrenalin team congratulates the winner and placers of the Superbike open and says thank you for a great season," the officials conclude. "Results and championship standings can be found on the results server ."

The top 10 in the championship after deducting the strike results

1. 224 points # 39 René Hennemann/GER

2. 196 points # 20 Danijel Peric/CRO

3. 184 points # 60 Alexander Steinhaus/GER

4. 164 Points #886 Geoffrey Possen/BEL

5. 149 Points # 29 Markus Witte/GER

6. 134 Points #509 Dennis Stankowski/GER

7. 110 Points # 87 Jannic Langer/GER

8. 103 Points #811 Ricardo Töpfer/GER

9. 97 Points # 77 Erik Thomsen/DEN

10. 87 points # 86 Mario Damm/GER