Yamaha R7 Cup: Valentin Folger wins SuperFinal

Five weeks ago, Valentin Folger, Jonas' cousin, won the German Yamaha R7 Cup and thus qualified for the European final. At the WorldSBK events in Aragon, he now also took this title.

"We are all still pretty overwhelmed, the whole team and my family. That was a hell of a weekend. I didn't expect that. I never expected to win the European title," Valentin Folger gushed to SPEEDWEEK.com after the biggest success of his career.

The penultimate IDM race of the 2023 season in Assen in August was already the last race of the season for the German Yamaha R7 Cup, which is part of the IDM supporting programme. At this race, Valentin Folger secured the title with his season wins of 6 and 7 out of a possible ten, actually as expected. The fact that he had to tremble until the last race was only due to a zero.

This meant that, together with the runner-up in the Cup, Michel-Caspar Wieth, he had qualified for the Yamaha R7 European SuperFinals this weekend as part of the World Superbike Championship in Aragon, Spain. Of course, he didn't really know what to expect beforehand. "I was happy to be there at all. Logically, I had a hard time assessing the competition," said the 22-year-old cousin of Jonas Folger.

After the first assessment of his position (third place in free practice), Valentin Folger, the son of Alexander Folger, who was the first ADAC Junior Cup winner in 1993 and a promising DM driver, qualified for seventh place on the grid. However, he still had no chance of making it to the top. But this was exactly what he achieved.

In the first race, he made a mistake after a great start and was in third place. When pushing, he went wide once and fell back to tenth position. At the end of the penultimate lap, he thought the race was over and cheered wildly. But the chase continued. After Valentin Folger realised this, he overtook four opponents in the real final lap. Since the second-placed rider was given a time penalty for not paying off a long-lap penalty, "Vale" was able to enjoy second place after all.

Not a bad starting position for the second race, which was to be counted together with the first and thus determine the overall winner. "In the second race I had another great start and was initially fourth. Then I was a bit over-motivated and made the same mistake as in the first race." Valentin made life difficult for himself by managing to put in an unnecessary long lap in the same corner.

This dropped him to the bottom of the top-10 and he surged back to the front. At times he led the large group fighting for first place. On the last lap, he had positioned himself in second place to trick the just-leading driver in the last corner and win the race as well as the European final. "Second place would not have been enough, because the winner of the first race was in third place," said Valentin about his arithmetic under his helmet.

One of the first well-wishers was, as almost always, Jonas Folger. "He actually wanted to come over because he was testing with KTM in Valencia anyway. But he then had to move on to Misano," Valentin noted proudly.

"That was my first time in the Superbike paddock. It's very professional, but I'm surprised how familiar it still is. On Sunday I'll watch all the other races, then I'll go back. The Superbike World Championship is my big goal," says Valentin Folger. Well this title is at least not an obstacle for the next step in his career.

He has only been a racing driver for four years. He had a taste of the ADAC Mini Bike Cup, but then he took a break from racing until 2020. At that time, he wanted to ride in the Yamaha R3 Cup, but it was cancelled in the first Corona clear cut year due to a lack of participants. So he went straight into the IDM Supersport 300, in which, however, he was unable to break any thick ropes.

The second German participant Michel-Caspar Wieth finished 22nd and 11th and thus 15th overall.