Rocco Caspar Sessler wins Northern Talent Cup 2023

Rocco Caspar Sessler and the MCA Racing Team are the champions of the Northern Talent Cup 2023. The 14-year-old German showed a breathtaking finale at the Hockenheimring, taking a victory and a third place after a tough battle against Lenoxx Phommara (Team Phommara) from Switzerland, who crashed in a duel in the first race and won the second race.

The final of the Northern Talent Cup as part of the International German Motorcycle Championship at the Hockenheimring was hard to beat in terms of excitement. Already on Saturday, the title contenders delivered a head-to-head race in the first race. Sessler and Phommara fought a duel from the first to the last lap until Phommara made a mistake on the home straight behind Sessler and could not finish the race. Sessler directly took the lead and a ten-point advantage.

His MCA Racing teammate Julius Ahrenkiel-Frellsen from Denmark, who also still had a chance at the title, crashed in the first race as well, but was able to continue and finished in 17th place. Meanwhile, Antoine Nativi (CTM 83 Junior Team) from France, Martin Vincze (VM Racing Team) from Hungary, Jurrien van Crugten (BB64 Academy) from the Netherlands and Filip Novotny (DG Corse) from the Czech Republic completed the top five in the first race.

In the second 15-lap race on Sunday, 16-year-old Phommara finally managed to take the lead. However, that was of little use to him as Austrian guest starter Tobias Kitzbichler (Racing Team Kitzbichler) finished second but was not classified. After a long battle, Sessler finished third and received the points for second place, which secured him a total of 243 points as well as the title at the end of the Northern Talent Cup season. Phommara is second with 238 points.

"I started from position 4 in the second race and came out fifth after the first corner. At the beginning we were a very big group of 15 riders and even at the end there were still ten," Sessler described. "I tried to put myself in a good position to be able to attack on the last lap. I was able to grab third place on the last lap in the Sachs curve around the outside. I was then able to hold this position and bring it to the finish. That's how I got the title, the 14-year-old MCA Racing driver added, beaming.

His teammate Ahrenkiel-Frellsen saw the chequered flag in fourth place in the race and closes the season in third place, while Matteo Masili (Fairium Next Generation Riders Team) from Hungary rounded off the top five for the grand finale at the Hockenheimring. The second German, Anakin Zelenak (JRP Academy Racing Team) was unable to compete in the finale due to an injury he sustained earlier in practice. The 15-year-old finishes his rookie season in the Northern Talent Cup in 12th place overall.