Andreas Lorch wins BMW RR Cup 2023

In the BMW RR Cup, the finale of which was held as part of the IBPM event at Oschersleben, drama was in the offing. The decision was not made until the last race of the season.

Marko Nickel had fought his way up to Cup leader Andy Lorch with top results in Schleiz and Assen and challenged him directly in the last event. The two were separated by 25 points before the first race on the final Saturday, with a maximum of 60 points up for grabs over the weekend.

Marko Nickel's will to succeed was already evident in practice. He set the best lap times in both qualifying sessions and deservedly put his BMW on pole. Alongside him, veteran Erik Thomsen and Thomas Heckel completed the front row of the grid. On the second row were guest driver and ex-Cuppie Jamal Bounoua, Andre Krüger and Martin I. Pedersen. Only in 7th place was Andy Lorch, followed by Michael Baczynski and Keven England.

In the sprint over 12 minutes plus one lap, Nickel also had the strongest nerves and the best speed, taking a clean start-finish victory. Thomsen and Heckel, who fought a fierce battle for second place throughout the race, eventually finished second and third. Guest rider Bounoua messed up the first lap, coming back from it in only 15th place, and finished 12th. Andy Lorch could only take down Pedersen, which admittedly is never easy, and finished fifth. That meant a lead of only 11 points for Lorch and it was clear that the championship decision was postponed to the main race on Sunday.

For the second race, the starting grid was redrawn based on the lap times from race 1. Erik Thomsen had set the fastest race lap and was therefore at the front, flanked by Heckel and Pedersen. Row 2 consisted of Nickel, Krüger and Baczynski. Immediately behind Nickel, Andy Lorch again placed seventh, which suggested a certain explosiveness, especially for the starting phase. If Nickel won, Lorch would have to finish at least third to secure the title, so he had to go on the attack. "Well, I guess I have to win today," was his dry comment on this constellation.

Nickel got the best start and returned from lap 1 in the lead, followed by Pedersen and Baczynski. Andy Lorch crossed the line in seventh position. If it had stayed that way, Nickel could have celebrated the championship title. But Lorch went further, first overtaking Thomas Heckel, then Andre Krüger, in lap 5 Michael Baczynski and Martin I. Pedersen in a double pack and thus only had Erik Thomsen and Marko Nickel in front of him. That would have been enough for the title, but it was not enough for him at that point. In lap 9, he also took out Thomsen and Nickel, who had been in an infight the whole time and continued the fight to the finish. Nickel crossed the finish line behind Andy Lorch, Thomsen came third ahead of Heckel, Baczynski and Thomas Schüller, who showed a strong performance in the final phase.

The Top10 of the overall standings (PRO) after deduction of the strike results

1st #116 Andreas Lorch/GER 275 points

2nd #84 Marko Nickel/GER 259 points

3rd #44 Andre Krüger/GER 195 points

4th #144 Thomas Schüller/GER 178 points

5th #77 Erik Thomsen/DEN 157 points

6th #107 Michael Baczynski/GER 152 points

7th #96 Thomas Heckel/GER 138 points

8th #150 Sebastian Lorch/GER 64 points

9th #287 Michael Wimmer/GER 60 points

10th #901 Christopher Schnitger/GER 60 points

Advanced - Classification

Although no longer in the active classification, Thomas Schüller was already the winner of the Advanced classification at the penultimate event of the season in Schleiz. The fact that he was no longer in the active classification was due to the fact that in the first race in Schleiz he was on the podium of the overall classification for the third time this season. A strong performance for the Cup rookie, which according to the regulations was rewarded with being kicked out of the Advanced classification. Schüller took it in his stride, as it was recognition of his outstanding sporting achievements.

In Oschersleben, it was all about the positions behind him. Sebastian Lorch, who had a 13-point lead over Christopher Schnitger, was in a good starting position. But in the upper section of the standings, four drivers were close to each other, so anything could happen. The best training result came from Keven England, followed by Kjell Kleymann and Michael Wimmer. Seb Lorch had the fourth best time.

In Race 1, it was Keven England who set the pace, winning and adding 25 points to his account. Michael Wimmer, who had missed Most, Assen and Schleiz, finished second ahead of Sebastian Lorch. Schnitger, in seventh place, fell a little short of his own expectations, but still kept within striking distance of the top of the standings. England started the main race on Sunday ahead of Wimmer, Kleymann and Sebastian Lorch. This time it was the young Kjell Kleymann who prevailed and relegated England to second place on the last lap. Michael Wimmer finished directly behind him, as did Sebastian Lorch, already some distance behind. The resulting 20 points were enough for him to secure second place in the annual standings. Third place went to Keven England, whose two podium finishes gave him a clear jump up the standings.

The Top5 of the Advanced ranking after deduction of the strike results

1st #144 Thomas Schüller/GER 235 points

2nd #150 Sebastian Lorch/GER 155 points

3rd #66 Keven England/GER 134 points

4th #901 Christopher Schnitger/GER 130 points

5th #36 Kjell Kleymann/GER 129 points

The Cup organisation was very pleased with the response from the drivers and how the season went. "We will continue and improve the Cup next year. There are already a few projects underway for this, which unfortunately cannot be talked about at the moment. But if these projects can be implemented, it will make the Cup even more attractive," says Michael Dangrieß.



