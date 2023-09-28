Hockenheim Classics: 700 participants at the start

Next weekend, a motorsport highlight continues at the Hockenheimring. Motorbikes built between 1920 and 1993 and classic cars will be on display. A lot of celebrities are expected.

From 29 September to 1 October 2023, the Hockenheim Classics will be held for the 46th time at the Motodrom in Baden. This event brings nostalgia and motorsport history back to the Hockenheimring and, with its full starting fields, impressively proves once again this year that it has lost none of its popularity in the classic car scene after more than four decades. Almost 700 participants offer historic motor sport at a high international level. In return, the Veteran Vehicle Association will be presenting a select range of two- and four-wheeled oldies. The German Historic Motorcycle Championship (DHM) brings a wide variety of motorbike teams and rare prototypes to the Baden racetrack. It has the largest number of participants and, next to the IDM, is the highest motorbike sport competition in Germany. Machines built between 1920 and 1993 will compete in solo and team classes.

A special highlight will be the two races of the IG King Class, the first race will be held on Sunday at 10.40 am and the second race at 2.20 pm. Since the end of the 500 cc class in the German Championship in 1999, the IG Königsklasse has offered these special machines and their drivers a platform. In the meantime, the series has been expanded to include the 125 cc and 250 cc displacement classes. The two-time German champion Reiner Scheidhauer from Saarbrücken will compete in the IG Königsklasse in the 125 cc class. From the Veteran Vehicle Association (VFV) there will be a special exhibition of racing machines 1960 to 1993 in pits 44-46 of historic original racing machines built up to 1960. The VFV special races for motorbikes will take place on Saturday at 10.15 and 15.40, and on Sunday at 10.40 and 14.20.

In the 125 cc class, Ingo Emmerich (Nettersheim) will start on a Seel racing machine. Emmerich won the 1974 German Grand Prix at the Nürburgring in the 50 cc class. From Switzerland comes runner-up Rolf Blatter on a Morbidelli 125 cc. Alongside Grand Prix winner Helmut Kassner, Bernd Kassner will also come to Hockenheim, both piloting a Suzuki RG 500 cc. The most prominent rider is South African-born Jon Ekerold, who became motorbike world champion in the 350 cc class in 1980. There he prevailed over Toni Mang in the legendary duel on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring. The sidecar world champion of 1982, Werner Schwärzel from Meissenheim, will present his four-cylinder URS 500 cc road racing machine in Hockenheim.

Also coming to Hockenheim as a guest is two-time motorbike world champion Dieter Braun (Dielheim), who won his second world championship title 50 years ago in 1973 on a Yamaha in the 250 cc class.

In the field of classic cars, the VFV-GLPpro will start. Within the Veteran Vehicle Association, this series has specialised in holding regularity races on the circuit. The cars range from formula racers to touring cars and GT vehicles to sports prototypes - cars older than 25 years are permitted.

Admission prices start at 10 euros for a Friday ticket, day tickets for Saturday and Sunday cost 18 euros each. The weekend ticket is available for 25 euros. Admission is free for children under 14. Tickets are available at the box office directly at the Hockenheimring or can be ordered in advance on the hotline +49(0)6205 950-222.

Further information about the event is available at www.hockenheim-classics.de and about the Hockenheimring at www.hockenheimring.de.