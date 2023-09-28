Daniel Krabacher wins Austrian Junior Cup 2023

With a win at the season finale at the Hockenheimring, Krabacher secured the overall victory in the AJC 2023. In the MiniGP Austria Series 2023, Ethan Sparks (160cc class) and Anina Urlaß (190cc) won.

The Austrian Junior Cup Champion 2023 is Daniel Krabacher. The Tyrolean was also unstoppable at the season finale last weekend (22-24 September) in Germany: With 1st and 2nd places in the two final races at the Hockenheimring, Krabacher secured the overall 2023 victory. "A great feeling! I've been racing in the Austrian Junior Cup for three years and now it's worked out with the title," said a delighted Krabacher.

The Tyrolean finished on the podium in eleven of a total of 12 races in the 2023 Austrian Junior Cup and celebrated five victories this season. Krabacher wins the overall 2023 AJC ranking ahead of Niklas Wannenmacher from Lower Austria (2nd overall) and Alexander Weizel from Germany (3rd overall).

From the AJC to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup?

After the season finale, four AJC talents already have the chance to recommend themselves for the next tasks on the "Road to MotoGP" at the beginning of October. With Daniel Krabacher (Tyrol), Niklas Wannenmacher and Denis Kiesewetter (both Lower Austria) and Alexander Weizel (D), four AJC talents have been invited to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup sighting on 3-4 October in Guadix, Spain. "Leo Rammerstorfer, a former AJC rider, is already competing in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. We are very proud that the performance of our talents is also noticed in higher series on the way to the Motorcycle World Championship," explains Christoph Gerlach from AJC organiser BG Sportpromotion.

MiniGP Austria Series: Title decision made

The die is also cast in the MiniGPTM Austria Series for the 2023 season, with the season finale taking place on 16/17 September at the ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik Zentrum/Experience Center Saalfelden/Brandlhof. In the 160cc class, Englishman Ethan Sparks won both races in Salzburg to take the overall victory ahead of Ukrainian Yevsevii Kovalov and Levi Flier (NLD). "I am very happy to have won the Austrian series. I can't wait to come back next year," said Sparks.

As the best Austrian in the top-class international field of riders in the 160cc class, Lucas Wogowitsch from Vienna finished the season in 11th place overall.

High-tension until the last lap in the 190cc class

In a thrilling season finish, Anina Urlaß (D) secured the overall victory in the 190cc class, which was held for the first time, by finishing second and third in Saalfelden, ahead of Tobias Kitzbichler from Tyrol. Ben Wiegner (D) finished in third place overall, winning both races in Saalfelden at the end. "This is my biggest success so far, I am super happy," beamed overall winner Urlaß, who was the only pilot to finish every race of the season in the 190cc class on the podium.

Kitzbichler delivers talent test in the Northern Talent Cup

Tobias Kitzbichler recently made a big splash as a guest entrant in the Northern Talent Cup: At the season finale at the Hockenheimring in Germany (22-24 September), Kitzbichler was among the front runners in both races: In the first race the red-white-red MiniGP talent finished in sixth place, in the second race Kitzbichler even made it onto the podium with second place. In the end, only 0.023 seconds were missing on the winner Lenoxx Phommara from Switzerland.

"That was a real test of talent. It was not to be expected that Tobias would be able to keep up with the top of the Northern Talent Cup in his first appearance. We are all the more pleased to see that we are on the right track with our work with young two-wheelers in Austria," explains Rene Binna from the organiser BG Sportpromotion.